Join Us for Exciting May Museum Events

(Photo by Abbott Schindler)
Spring into May at the Museum
Discover, explore, experience, repeat!
From educational talks and artful exhibitions to a historically fun game night and a day for the birds, May is the perfect time to discover all the exciting programming at the Museum.
Ready to explore? Take a look at some of the highlights and make your plans!
Tuesday, May 5
Kids Curate
Free with Admission
Explore the artwork of third and fourth grade students from La Pine Elementary School based on what they learned over months of in-class visits and field trips to the Museum in the 2026 Kids Curate exhibition.
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Thursday, May 7
Indigenous Speakers Series: Virtual Sovereignty
6pm, program at 6:30pm
Artist Frank Buffalo Hyde (Onondaga/Niimíipuu) blends modern technology with Indigenous traditions to explore democracy and sovereignty in the digital world.
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Friday, May 8
From Faro to Tabletop: Game Night at the Museum
6:30-9pm
Explore how people played, gambled, and gathered by learning historic favorites like Faro and Keno alongside contemporary games in a lively, welcoming setting. Food and drinks available for purchase. Connect, compete, and experience history through play!
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Saturday, May 9
Birding for Breakfast
7-9am
The Museum provides an excellent habitat for migratory bird species. Celebrate World Migratory Bird Day by joining Museum staff and volunteers to explore the Museum grounds looking for warblers, raptors and other birds. Space is limited. RSVP before it’s too late!
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Sunday, May 10
Mother’s Day at the Museum
9am-5pm
Moms and those who serve as moms get in free! It’s our way of saying thank you for all you do. The Museum is also open to the general public.
Plan Your Visit
Beginning Saturday, May 23
Raptors of the Desert Sky
11:30am daily through Labor Day
Be awed by the beauty and power of free-flying raptors during our outdoor summer program. From golden eagles to barn owls to falcons and hawks, learn all about birds of prey as they soar overhead. Tickets available at Admissions on the day of only. First come, first served.