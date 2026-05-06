Join Us for Exciting May Museum Events

(Photo by Abbott Schindler)

Spring into May at the Museum

Discover, explore, experience, repeat!

From educational talks and artful exhibitions to a historically fun game night and a day for the birds, May is the perfect time to discover all the exciting programming at the Museum.

Ready to explore? Take a look at some of the highlights and make your plans!

Tuesday, May 5

Kids Curate

Free with Admission

Explore the artwork of third and fourth grade students from La Pine Elementary School based on what they learned over months of in-class visits and field trips to the Museum in the 2026 Kids Curate exhibition.

Thursday, May 7

Indigenous Speakers Series: Virtual Sovereignty

6pm, program at 6:30pm

Artist Frank Buffalo Hyde (Onondaga/Niimíipuu) blends modern technology with Indigenous traditions to explore democracy and sovereignty in the digital world.

Friday, May 8

From Faro to Tabletop: Game Night at the Museum

6:30-9pm

Explore how people played, gambled, and gathered by learning historic favorites like Faro and Keno alongside contemporary games in a lively, welcoming setting. Food and drinks available for purchase. Connect, compete, and experience history through play!

Saturday, May 9

Birding for Breakfast

7-9am

The Museum provides an excellent habitat for migratory bird species. Celebrate World Migratory Bird Day by joining Museum staff and volunteers to explore the Museum grounds looking for warblers, raptors and other birds. Space is limited. RSVP before it’s too late!

Sunday, May 10

Mother’s Day at the Museum

9am-5pm

Moms and those who serve as moms get in free! It’s our way of saying thank you for all you do. The Museum is also open to the general public.

Beginning Saturday, May 23

Raptors of the Desert Sky

11:30am daily through Labor Day

Be awed by the beauty and power of free-flying raptors during our outdoor summer program. From golden eagles to barn owls to falcons and hawks, learn all about birds of prey as they soar overhead. Tickets available at Admissions on the day of only. First come, first served.

Visit our Event Calendar to discover more!

highdesertmuseum.org