Bend Handmade Market | Free to attend! | Open 10am-5pm Saturday, June 7, 2025 | Downtown Bend

Come discover the best makers and artists in the PNW at Urban Craft Uprising Bend Handmade Market!

We are SO excited to be returning the Bend Handmade Market to Downtown Bend this June! You’ll find over 100 makers and artists selling handmade goods. For those of you who have never been to an Urban Craft Uprising show, our events feature handcrafted goods including jewelry, housewares, clothing, toys, art, bath & body products, paper goods, fiber arts, candles and so much more!

Urban Craft has been producing craft markets since 2005. We have a large following in the Pacific Northwest–primarily in Seattle and Portland–and we are eager to be expanding our horizons these past few years, bringing new shows to Bend, to the Oregon Coast and to other new locales around the PNW. We are so excited to showcase the local talent of Bend artisans and to introduce you to some of our favorite vendors from all around the Pacific Northwest. The Bend Handmade Market will be free to attend and a great way to support small businesses while finding unique gifts for wedding presents, housewarming gifts, birthdays, decor for your home, treats for others and fun goodies for yourself!

About Urban Craft Uprising:

Urban Craft Uprising is Seattle’s favorite craft show, established in 2005. At UCU, fans can choose from a wide variety of hand-crafted goods, including clothing of all types, jewelry, gifts, bags, wallets, buttons, accessories, aprons, children’s goods, toys, housewares, furniture, paper goods, candles, kits, geekery, art, food and much, much more.

urbancraftuprising.com • facebook.com/urbancraftuprising • instagram.com/urbancraftuprising