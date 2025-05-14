A&E WeeklyBendMusic
COCC’s Redmond Choir Sings Standards from the Jazz Age

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Performing songs by George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Henry Mancini and others of The Great American Songbook, Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) nearly 80-member Redmond Community Choir takes the stage for a free concert at 4pm on Sunday, May 18, at the Redmond High School auditorium, 675 SW Rimrock Way.

“Our concert theme, The Great American Songbook, has been a central soundtrack to my musical career, and I’m excited to share this music,” said Ken Piarulli, choir director, who describes the spring concert as carrying a message of hope and optimism. “The term refers to the canon of the most important and influential American popular songs from the early 20th century.” Accompanied by a rhythm section, the choir will perform 12 songs in all.

The Redmond Community Choir, a COCC community education class first formed under Piarulli’s guidance in 2019, rehearses at the college’s Redmond campus on Monday evenings during the school year. Piarulli, a professional jazz pianist since 1972, has directed choirs ranging from elementary children to adults. He was a recipient of the 2023 Redmond Chamber of Commerce’s community involvement award.

All experience levels are welcome to this non-auditioned ensemble — which has proved very popular; registration for the spring term filled to capacity within 24 hours. For more information, visit cocc.edu/ce.

