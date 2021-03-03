Bend Pops Orchestra  Announces New Conductor

Bend Pops Orchestra announces that Bend conductor and musician Eddy Robinson will lead the group beginning with the 2021-2022 season.

Robinson has been very involved in Central Oregon’s music community since his arrival here in 2012. He is an experienced music educator, currently working with students at Pilot Butte and Sky View Middle Schools and at Mountain View High School. He is a co-conductor of the Central Oregon Youth Orchestra, has been involved in numerous school district special events and festivals and teaches string students at the Cascade School of Music.

Robinson is a successful musician in his own right. He plays bass with the Central Oregon Symphony in the full ensemble and in the Chamber Orchestra. He has joined Bend Pops for several concerts in the past with his bass.

Lisa Hakesley, chair of the Bend Pops Orchestra Board of Directors, says the group is delighted to welcome Robinson. “Our announcement to our members about Eddy joining us was met with a lot of excitement. Many of our members know Eddy from music circles here in Central Oregon and are happily anticipating getting back to rehearsals under his lead.”

Hakesley says the Bend Pops board considers Robinson a wonderful fit for the group. “Eddy has some great ideas to help us grow and flourish musically. And as a group that welcomes all comers, we sometimes face challenges in section balance and diversity of abilities. Eddy’s experience will aid us in overcoming those challenges.”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the orchestra has been unable to rehearse or perform since March of 2020. Hakesley says the group is setting its sights on a Fall 2021 startup if conditions allow. Robinson will assume leadership of the group at that time.

akesley adds, “Eddy is excited about our repertoire as a Pops orchestra and has some great suggestions for music for us to explore. His energy and enthusiasm are inspiring. We on the board are confident he will be an outstanding leader for our group for many years to come.”

Musicians interested in joining Bend Pops Orchestra should contact the group at info@bendpops.org.

BendPops.org