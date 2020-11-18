BendFilm Urges End-of-Year Giving

2020 will be remembered as the year where uncertainty is the new norm for everyone. It has been a year of challenges and heartache, a year of learning, listening and questioning what needs to change and how we can do better — as individuals, as organizations, as a community. 2020 will also be remembered as the year that our community stepped up in big ways. We are truly humbled by and grateful for the strength this community showed to help one another navigate health crises, natural disasters, racial equity and social justice.



At a time when we have to be physically distanced, we understand that we have to remain connected. We know that art can help heal and guide us through these uncertain times. Our community came together to enjoy drive-in movies this summer, gathered at a distance in Tin Pan Alley to share in a novel experience and logged in remotely to watch films at the Virtual Tin Pan Alley and BendFilm Festival, because we know the value of art is to help heal and guide us through these uncertain times. You made it possible to embrace this year because of your open mind, love of the arts and dedication to a future when Bend thrives on every level.



Please join us this end-of-year giving season with a gift to support independent film in 2021.

Donate Here: whatifwecould.com/campaigns/bend-film-2.



Upcoming Events

Stay tuned for Tin Pan Theater private rental opportunities starting at $100 including unlimited popcorn!

Film Submission: Open on January 4, 2021

Save the date for the 2021 Festival: October 7-17, 2020

