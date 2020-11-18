Hidden Treasures from Tumalo Art Co. at the Old Mill District

(Photo | Courtesy of Tumalo Art Co.)

Win an artist-made holiday ornament from Tumalo Art Co. during the month of December by finding the RED X in the Old Mill District. Tumalo Art Co. will release clues on social media as to Where in the World you might find the RED X every Monday, Wednesday and Friday starting November 30. When you find it, bring it to the gallery (three doors south of REI) and choose your free ornament from a selection of treasures made by the Tumalo artists.

Find weekly clues at facebook.com/tumaloartco and @tumaloartcompany. While you are in the gallery, check out all of the tiny custom-made art perfect for giving. The December exhibit, Where in the World, highlighting locations that we all may have visited this year were it not for the pandemic, will open December 4 and be up through the month.

Tumaloartco.com