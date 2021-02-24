BendFilm’s Fulfilling February — We’ve Got it All!

(Photo | Courtesy of BendFilm)

Minari Virtual Screenings

Exciting news, BendFilm fans! Due to overwhelming demand, A24 has added additional screenings of Minari on its virtual cinema platform to supplement its limited theatrical release.

Tickets are on sale now and will sell out, so don’t wait! Purchase your ticket today using BendFilm’s unique link below. A portion of sales made via this link will benefit our annual festival and year-round programs.

With two wins in the U.S. Dramatic Competition at Sundance 2020 and nominations for the upcoming SAG Awards, Independent Spirit Awards and Golden Globes, Minari is NOT a film to be missed!

We Want to Hear from You!

Though BendFilm is eager to re-open Tin Pan Theater for all to enjoy, we remain committed to prioritizing the safety of our moviegoers and staff alike. To ensure that BendFilm is serving you in the best way possible, we ask that you please take five minutes to fill out this survey and help guide us in safely hosting screenings at the Tin Pan and 2021 BendFilm Festival in October. We thank you for your valuable feedback!

Alley Ski Night

We’re back! We missed hosting you during the stormy weather, but we’re ready to suit up and step out once again. Join us on Thursday and Friday evenings for magical nights of vintage ski films, warm fires and lots of movie theater popcorn! Right next to San Simón in Tin Pan Alley, our little theater in the mountains awaits you!

Reservations only!

We ask you to reserve a table in order for us to maintain mandatory social distancing.

Show begins at 6:30pm.

Black Crows Ski Raffle

If you can’t join us for Ski Night, don’t worry! All BendFilm fans can enter to win ANY pair of beautiful Black Crows skis. Not only can you get a free pair of brand new skis, you get incredible service and expertise in choosing the equipment!

Thank you to our friends at Crow’s Feet Mountain Collective for the generous prize donation!

Join BendFilm for our free MLK/FBI Special Film Presentation and Discussion

Beginning February 26, BendFilm is pleased to present a free screening of MLK/FBI, which was recently shortlisted in the Documentary Feature category for the 93rd Academy Awards!

MLK/FBI is the first film to uncover the extent of the FBI’s surveillance and harassment of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Based on newly discovered and declassified files, utilizing a trove of documents obtained through the Freedom of Information Act and unsealed by the National Archives, as well as revelatory restored footage, the documentary explores the government’s history of targeting Black activists and the contested meaning behind some of our most cherished ideals. Featuring interviews with key cultural figures including former FBI Director James Comey and directed by Emmy Award-winner and Oscar-nominee Sam Pollard, MLK/FBI tells this astonishing and tragic story with searing relevance to our current moment.

The screening will be followed by a special conversation with director Sam Pollard and moderator Marcus LeGrand. Marcus currently serves as the College and Career Success Coach at Central Oregon Community College and as an Executive Board Member for the nonprofit organization The Father’s Group — structured to help students build an equitable and inclusive community.

This event will only be available for 48 hours, so pre-order for free NOW to ensure you don’t miss out!

Now Playing at the Virtual Tin Pan

Frida Kahlo – Exhibition on Screen

$10, Free for members

Some Kind of Heaven

$12, Free for members

Two of Us

$12, Free for members

*Recently shortlisted in the International Feature Film category for the 93rd Academy Awards.

A Glitch in the Matrix

$12, Free for members|

“A compellingly out-there look at the possibility that we’re all avatars in a game we can’t comprehend.” — The Daily Beast

Let There Be Light: The History of Bend’s Water Pageant

$5, Free for members

*In support of the Deschutes Historical Museum

Tin Pan Podcast: Small Town Film Ghosts

Episode 5 of Tin Pan’s new podcast — Small Town Film Ghosts — is now available on our YouTube channel! If you haven’t already, be sure to subscribe.

Join Tin Pan Theater’s very own Julie Furnas, Jared Rasic and Todd Leiser as they sit down to review Sundance 2021 selection A Glitch in the Matrix — now available to rent on the Tin Pan website. Following the review, stay tuned for a discussion on how The Matrix trilogy has influenced independent filmmaking!

Coming Soon — Every Wednesday!

Episode 6, February 24: TWO OF US + Modern Queer Cinema Jared and Todd will discuss the film TWO OF US , which is now available at the virtual Tin Pan. Following the review, the hosts will examine how modern queer cinema is ever-evolving in mainstream and independent filmmaking.



Previous Episodes:

Take 4: The New Cult Canon

Get excited — our Take 4 series continues in March. Led by BendFilm team member Jared Rasic, this four-week teaching series, titled The New Cult Canon, will dive into the world of cult cinema! Beginning March 5, join Jared as he unpacks the phenomenon of cult film and celebrates some quintessential modern cult classics.

Week One, March 5: Donnie Darko (2001) and an Introduction to Cult Films

Week Two, March 12: Morvern Callar (2002)

Week Three, March 19: The Lobster (2015)

Week Four, March 26: A Ghost Story (2017)

*ALL films will be available on kanopy.com — free with a library card. Lectures will be available on our Instagram, Facebook and YouTube channel, so make sure you’re following.

Jared Rasic thinks about movies more than anything else. The first one he can remember watching is Robocop, which really explains everything one would ever really need to know about him. He’s been writing about them professionally and semi-professionally for 15 years. Just so you know his bonafides: His favorite movie is Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and he thinks the world would be better if everyone watched more horror movies.

Book Your Private Cinema Experience at Tin Pan!

Needing a date night idea, birthday outing or just a change of scenery? The Tin Pan awaits!

Our theater is now available to you for private rentals every Saturday through Wednesday. Host your own screening for one or a socially distant gathering of up to six people!

Rentals start at $100, which includes a public-domain film. Add $130 for a classic Universal film from our running list of available titles or pay $5 per person for a film from Magnolia. BendFilm Members enjoy 10 percent off of venue rental fees (not including the cost of the film).

Important Notice:

BendFilm/Tin Pan will NOT be able to serve concessions (and food or drink) per the strict health guidelines.

BendFilm/Tin Pan will follow the Governor’s or local health officials’ and authorities’ COVID-safety guidelines, which may affect who will be allowed at your event.

Due to COVID concerns, BendFilm/Tin Pan reserves the right to cancel any event 24 hours before for a full refund.

BendFilm Awarded National Endowment for the Arts Grant!

BendFilm has been selected to receive a $20,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. We’re honored and grateful to be among 1,073 arts projects in the U.S. (and 16 in Oregon) approved during this first round of 2021 awards in the Grants for Arts Projects category.

This funding will allow us to further invest in bringing powerful independent film and educational programs to Bend, including our 18th Annual Film Festival, October 7 – 17. If you haven’t already, save the date.

For more information on projects included in the NEA grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.

Ways to support BendFilm

Become a member, buy a Tin Pan Ticket Pack or get your 2021 Festival Pass now (currently 15 percent off).

Thank you again for showing up and supporting BendFilm, independent film, filmmakers and the art of storytelling. Please continue to stay engaged and consider supporting the art form of film.

