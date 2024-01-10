Bend’s 4 Peaks Music Festival Announces their 2024 Lineup

4 Peaks Music Festival brings its musical summer solstice celebration back to Southeast Bend for their 16th family-friendly event June 20-23. 4 Peaks proudly announces their eclectic lineup of rock, funk, soul, bluegrass, and much more.

Headlining the 2024 4 Peaks Music Festival are piano-rocking singer/songwriter Neal Francis, Norcal adventure rockers ALO, the guitar wizardry of Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, Memphis soul band Southern Avenue and West Coast funk outfit Diggin Dirt.

The rest of the stacked lineup features Miko Marks, Tray Wellington, Ural Thomas and the Pain, Pixie and the Partygrass Boys, Magnolia Boulevard, Broken Compass Bluegrass, Bon Bon Vivant, Greenneck Daredevils and The Pickpockets. A handful of Bend-based artists gracing the stage this year are TEB, The Hasbens, and Billy & the Box Kid.

“We are so happy to bring such a diverse lineup of artists to Bend for the 16th year,” says Festival Director Stacy Koff. “Some of these bands I have known for over a decade and others are newly discovered. I can’t wait to see them all on the 4 Peaks stages!”

The 16th incarnation of the family-friendly 4 Peaks Music Festival returns to the picturesque Stevenson Ranch, framed by the scenic Cascade Mountains. The ranch offers wide open spaces and multiple stages, allowing for intimate camping with your friends & family while you discover your new favorite band. Attendees can look forward to morning yoga with Nicole Baumann, world-class music throughout the day and night, and late-night Silent Disco by Mobile Dance Party while enjoying local food, craft beverages, and artisan vendors. Kids will never forget the newly-expanded Kidlandia. So, grab your family and meet your friends, old and new, at the Stevenson Ranch for the 2024 4 Peaks Music Festival!

Click HERE for the TIX link

Click HERE for the line-up art

4PeaksMusic.com • Facebook.com/4PeaksMusic instagram.com/4PeaksMusic • Twitter.com/4Peaks • Youtube.com/@4PeaksMusicFestival • 541-382-8064