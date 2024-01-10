Welcome New Artists to Pat Clark Studio

(Photos courtesy of Scalehouse)

We are pleased to announce the new Patricia Clark Studio Artists in Residence, Allie Blanchard and Bergen Bock.

The Patricia Clark Studio was started in memory of Scalehouse co-founder, Patricia Clark, who wanted to create a space for artists to create, explore and share their work with the community.

About Allie:

Allie Blanchard (she/her) grew up in Florida, receiving a B.F.A. in drawing from the University of Florida in 2011, and an M.F.A. in painting from the San Francisco Art Institute in 2013. Her mediums of focus are drawing and painting, but she has also worked in printmaking, collage, and occasionally sculpture. Her work focuses on portraiture as an exploration of mental health and the mind, and as a reflection of social justice. Her work was published in the SF Chronicle in 2012. She currently lives and works in Bend, OR, working as an interior designer, and drawing creative inspiration from her love of nature, live music, mutual aid and protest.

Learn more about Allie at: allieblanchard.com

About Bergen:

Born in California and raised in the Bay Area, Bergen has been influenced by the folk and street art of their youth, using vivid hues and movements to convey emotions. After spending fifteen years in the rugged north of Alaska, they now reside in Bend, Oregon.

Love of the human form, bold mark making, polychromatic schemas, and overlapping artistic inspirations have all guided them throughout their artistic journey.

Learn more about Bergen at: bergenbockart.com

Visit Nancy Floyd in the Gallery

Attention Local Artists!

Visit Nancy Floyd, artist and Scalehouse Board member, in the gallery on Saturday, January 13, from 1-6pm. If interested, please bring something to work on; a sketchbook, computer, or small works — Nancy is always open to talking about art!

View Christi Zorrilla Soto’s installation, The Endless Knot, and say hello to Nancy.

On View in The Gallery

The Endless Knot, featuring Christi Zorrilla Soto: exhibit On View

November 3-January 20, 2024

Christi’s work is driven by her personal experiences as a multicultural individual. Her Peruvian-Chinese heritage, along with her family’s migration from different parts of the world, has inspired an exploration at the intersection of native arts with contemporary art. Through minimal sculptures, textiles, and installation arts, Zorilla Soto exposes the delicate journey of migration and the celebration of diversity. By combining traditional and modern techniques, Christi aims to foster dialogue between the past and present while honoring her heritage and uncovering her own identity. Through art, she hopes to inspire others to embrace their roots and recognize the beauty in the diversity surrounding us.

About Christi Zorrilla Soto:

Christi is a multicultural visual artist, art administrator, and educator who lives and works in Bend, Oregon. She received her bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts at the School of Fine Arts Peru and a master’s degree in Education. Christi’s artworks seek to find her own identity as a multicultural person by connecting the native arts and cultures learned from her ancestors in contemporary art pieces and exposing the delicate process of global migration through minimal sculptures, textiles, and installation art. Learn more.

This exhibit is sponsored by Brooks Resources.

Learn More

On view in The Annex

Michelle Schultz ~ Prisms

Michelle Schultz is a painter based in Bend. She earned an art degree from the University of Georgia and began the first three years of her artistic career exhibiting work in Wellington, New Zealand. Her work is influenced by her Lebanese heritage and roots in the American South.

The artist has been creating acrylic paintings exploring feminine empowerment by capturing the intimate moments within her own spiritual journey. Vivid colors communicate the sensitivity and emotion in her work. Through paint she creates a channel for the viewer to connect to ones’ own sense of self more deeply.

Learn More

scalehouse.org