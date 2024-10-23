Bend’s Dean Mueller to Release Anticipated Sophomore Album

(Photo courtesy of Broken Jukebox Media)

Dean Mueller is set to release his latest album, Wishes Never Gone, on November 8, 2024. This highly anticipated project builds on the success of four previously released singles: the reflective I Don’t Live There Anymore, the nostalgic Fireflies, the powerful Teach No Lies and the soulful Hold On And Don’t Let Go.

Recorded with Grammy-winning producer Kevin McKendree and long-time members of John Prine’s band, including Jason Wilber on guitar, Wishes Never Gone marks a new chapter in Dean Mueller’s journey as a solo artist. The album blends Americana, folk, and blues into a collection of songs that showcase Dean’s signature blend of soul-stirring lyrics, honest storytelling, and musical versatility.

“Wishes Never Gone is a very personal album for me,” says Mueller. “Working with Kevin McKendree and John Prine’s band members brought an incredible energy to these tracks. This album is about reflecting on where I’ve been, embracing vulnerability, and holding on to the dreams that have always guided me.”

Drawing inspiration from his musical hero John Prine, Dean’s songs capture life’s ups and downs with warmth, humor, and a touch of nostalgia. His latest singles, I Don’t Live There Anymore and Believe, have already gained momentum on streaming platforms, resonating with fans for their authenticity and relatability. The playful Fireflies and the impactful message of Teach No Lies highlight the album’s diverse themes, ranging from personal transformation to confronting social issues.

Since stepping into the spotlight with his debut solo album, Life Ain’t All Roses (2023), Dean Mueller has been recognized for his ability to tell stories that resonate deeply with his audience. Now based in Bend, Dean continues to build on his legacy of creating music with soul and stories with heart, staying true to his Americana roots while pushing his creative boundaries.

Wishes Never Gone will be available on all major streaming platforms on November 8, 2024. Fans can expect an album that not only showcases Dean’s growth as an artist but also invites listeners to join him on a journey through life’s most meaningful moments.

I Don’t Live There Anymore ~ (2:51) Fireflies ~ (2:40) Hold On and Don’t Let Go ~ (3:46) Bulleit Train ~ (3:02) [E] Change ~ (2:55) Believe ~ (3:22) Teach No Lies ~ (3:30) No Matter What It Is ~ (3:05) Get Lost ~ (2:53) I’ll Be There ~ (2:24) I Suppose ~ (3:17) Lonesome Sky – (3:08)

FCC Warning on Track 4

Focus Tracks 1, 2, 3, 7

Produced, recorded, and mixed by: Kevin McKendree

Mastered by: Alex McCollough – True East Mastering

About Dean:

Dean Mueller’s upcoming album, Wishes Never Gone, set for release in November 2024, marks a new chapter in his musical evolution. Produced by Kevin McKendree and featuring long-time members of John Prine’s band, including Jason Wilber on guitar, the album blends Americana, folk, and blues into a collection of songs that tell honest, heartfelt stories. Tracks like “I Don’t Live There Anymore” and “Believe” highlight Dean’s growth as a songwriter, embracing vulnerability and reflecting on life’s pivotal moments.

Inspired by his hero John Prine, Dean’s music captures life’s ups and downs with warmth, humor, and a touch of nostalgia. His songs tackle themes ranging from personal transformation to social issues, as seen in the poignant “Teach No Lies” and the playful “Fireflies,” connecting with listeners on a deep, emotional level.

Dean’s journey from bass player to frontman was an unexpected but powerful transformation. After years of performing with renowned bands and blues legends, he stepped into the spotlight with his debut solo album, Life Ain’t All Roses (2023). The album showcased his storytelling abilities and the rich blend of his blues roots with folk-inspired melodies.

Based in Oregon since 1998, Dean has become a key figure in the Portland music scene, both as a performer and a promoter. With Wishes Never Gone, he continues to carve his own path, crafting songs that resonate with authenticity and invite listeners to hold on to the wishes that never truly fade.

About the songs from Dean:

I Don’t Live There Anymore is a song that came out of some of the hardest changes I’ve faced — losing my dad, ending a long-term relationship, and moving to Bend for a fresh start. I poured everything into that old house in Portland, and when I saw it gutted, it hit me hard. But then I realized, I don’t live there anymore — physically or emotionally. This song became my way of letting go and finding a new path forward.

Fireflies takes me back to those summer nights in the Midwest, where the fireflies lit up the sky, and it felt so magical as a kid. Living in Oregon is incredible, but I sure miss those little glowing friends. So, I thought, what if the fireflies miss me too? That idea turned into this fun, jazzy tune with a touch of whimsy that reminds me of the music my mom and dad loved.

Bulleit Train came to me after a few bourbons at my local pub — I was feeling good, and next thing I know, I’m outside singing the chorus into my phone. Later, I got together with Dawn and Kevan, and we turned that idea into a song. It’s a bit of a wild ride, and a lot of fun to play.

Change came to me while I was out by a river in Woodstock, reflecting on how much my life has turned around since moving to Bend and focusing on my solo career. Hanging out with Todd Snider and Jason Wilber, I realized I was blessed, and none of this would have happened if I hadn’t taken a leap and just gone for it. That moment of reflection sparked this song, and it practically wrote itself from there.

Believe is one of the most personal songs I’ve ever written. The pandemic made me really think about where I was headed as an artist and pushed me to drop the fear of being vulnerable and step into the frontman role I’d always wanted. I’ve been comfortable as a bass player and sideman for years, but this song is my reminder to stick with it, believe in myself, and keep chasing those dreams.

Teach No Lies came to me after I learned about the Ocoee Massacre and an organization with a mission to teach the truth about history. With all the book banning, lies, and misinformation today, I felt like this was a message that needed to be heard. It’s an edgy tune, but the message is something I’m deeply passionate about.

No Matter What It Is came from a day of writing with my friends David and Jonathan when I said I wanted to do a fun duet love song. We wanted to capture the feeling of true love and the commitment to hold onto it, even through the tough times, because those are always gonna come. I really loved having Nalani sing on this tune; I think our voices blended really well, and I hope we can do another one sometime.

Get Lost came out of one of those moments when excitement and emotion hit you out of nowhere, and you just have to capture it. I wrote this after a fun experience at a music festival — It’s a blend of truth and fantasy, with a cool vibe that pushes my usual style a little further.

I’ll Be There is one of those songs that started with a strong hook and a fun message. The idea came to me while I was walking home from a bluegrass show, and I just sang it into my phone. It’s a lighthearted, old-timey tune that shows off a bit of my sense of humor and playful side.

I Suppose is as real as it gets for me, and I think a lot of people can relate to it. As I get older, I’m more in tune with that feeling of knowing a relationship might be fun but isn’t built to last, yet still getting caught up in it anyway. It’s pretty autobiographical — happened to me more times than I’d like to admit. I should’ve known better, I suppose.

Lonesome Sky is for anyone who’s lost someone and holds on to the hope of seeing them again. The pandemic was tough on my family and so many others, and I imagined what my mom must have felt for my dad. I wanted to create something that would bring comfort and a warm heart to anyone who’s been through that kind of loss.

DeanMueller.com