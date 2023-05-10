Benefit Concert for Central Oregon Disability Support Network

(Eric Genuis)

Central Oregon Disability Support Network is excited to host a Benefit Concert with Eric Genuis on Thursday, May 25. Doors will open at 5:30pm and the concert will start at 6pm at Riverbend Church located at (334 NW Newport Avenue). Donations will be collected at the concert benefiting the Central Oregon Disability Support Network (CODSN). CODSN is a local nonprofit, whose mission is to connect families raising a child with a disability with resources and each other to recognize, promote and value diversity in a welcoming community.

Benefit Concert will be held at:

Riverbend Church (334 NW Newport Avenue Bend, OR 97703)

Thursday, May 25, 2023

6-7:30pm (doors will open at 5:30pm)

Eric’s live performances are a powerful and moving musical experience like no other. His phenomenally talented group of musicians stirs audiences everywhere with his elegant, sensitive, riveting, and engaging original compositions. Eric Genuis is an acclaimed composer, virtuoso pianist, and captivating inspirational speaker.

Tickets can be reserved at codsn.org/events-and-calendar

