Betty Gray Continues High Desert Art Spring Show

((Left) River Reflections, oil by Janet Frost (Right) Bison With Babe, oil by Joren Traveller)

Welcome to summer in Sunriver! The Betty Gray Gallery of Fine Art is continuing its current show through the month of June.

Twenty-five years ago, a small group of Central Oregon artists got together to critique their work, discuss the art market, and merely bask in the presence of other creative people. The artists enjoyed the company and the feedback so much they decided to meet every month to share their portfolios, provide encouragement and show their work together locally. One of their first exhibits was at the Mirror Pond Gallery in downtown Bend, now the Commons Cafe. Over the next ten years, they had exhibitions in Portland, Salem, Boise, Ketchum, Anacortes and the Oregon coast. These 25 years later, the High Desert Art League (HDAL) is still going strong.

All the types of art created by HDAL artists are exciting, highly professional, and always varied, ranging from paintings created with oils, pastels, watercolor and acrylics, to encaustics, printmaking and photography. Their wide array of subjects captures both beautiful sights, and also the unique aura of life in the high desert. The artists display their art in various exhibits and other venues, as well as with art galleries throughout the region. Their latest display will be at the Betty Gray Gallery of Art at the Sunriver Lodge through the end of June. The show will cover both floors of the gallery, and will highlight the variety of art that HDAL produces.

Come visit the Betty Gray Gallery while you visit the Lodge, and make sure to also visit the Nancy Green Gallery at Sunriver Christian Fellowship, and also the Artists’ Gallery Sunriver in the Village. Enjoy art, and enjoy the summer.