Art Branches Need Trees Open at Art Adventure Gallery

Art Adventure Gallery invites the public to explore the intersection of education and craft in Art Branches Need Trees, a unique exhibition featuring printmaking students from Central Oregon Community College (COCC) alongside woodcarver Bill Hunt.

This exhibition shines a spotlight on emerging artists from COCC’s respected printmaking program, showcasing a range of techniques and thematic explorations. Complementing the students’ work are striking woodcarvings by renowned local artist Bill Hunt, offering a tactile counterpoint to the prints.

Immerse yourself in this dialogue between two art forms — discover how prints and woodcarvings can reflect each other’s textures, narratives, and organic roots. Whether you’re a longtime local art enthusiast or discovering Madras’s cultural scene for the first time, Art Branches Need Trees promises an engaging and visually rich experience.

Exhibition Details:

What: Art Branches Need Trees – COCC printmaking students + Bill Hunt woodcarvings

Art Adventure Gallery, 185 SW Fifth St., Madras When: Open now through [insert end date if known]

Open now through [insert end date if known] Hours: Wednesday-Thursday: 12-4pm; Friday-Saturday: 12-5pm

Wednesday-Thursday: 12-4pm; Friday-Saturday: 12-5pm More Info: artadventuregallery.com

About Art Adventure Gallery:

Located at 185 SW Fifth Street in Madras, Art Adventure Gallery is a respected community arts hub featuring rotating exhibits of regional artists. Established with a mission to bring educational and creative experiences to Central Oregon, the gallery regularly highlights practitioners in media as diverse as acrylic, oil, printmaking, and sculpture.

