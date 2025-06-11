Art Adventure Gallery
Art Branches Need Trees Open at Art Adventure Gallery

(Photos courtesy of Art Adventure Gallery)

Art Adventure Gallery invites the public to explore the intersection of education and craft in Art Branches Need Trees, a unique exhibition featuring printmaking students from Central Oregon Community College (COCC) alongside woodcarver Bill Hunt.

This exhibition shines a spotlight on emerging artists from COCC’s respected printmaking program, showcasing a range of techniques and thematic explorations. Complementing the students’ work are striking woodcarvings by renowned local artist Bill Hunt, offering a tactile counterpoint to the prints.

Immerse yourself in this dialogue between two art forms — discover how prints and woodcarvings can reflect each other’s textures, narratives, and organic roots. Whether you’re a longtime local art enthusiast or discovering Madras’s cultural scene for the first time, Art Branches Need Trees promises an engaging and visually rich experience.

Exhibition Details:

  • What: Art Branches Need Trees – COCC printmaking students + Bill Hunt woodcarvings
  • Where: Art Adventure Gallery, 185 SW Fifth St., Madras
  • When: Open now through [insert end date if known]
  • Hours: Wednesday-Thursday: 12-4pm; Friday-Saturday: 12-5pm
  • More Info: artadventuregallery.com

About Art Adventure Gallery:
Located at 185 SW Fifth Street in Madras, Art Adventure Gallery is a respected community arts hub featuring rotating exhibits of regional artists. Established with a mission to bring educational and creative experiences to Central Oregon, the gallery regularly highlights practitioners in media as diverse as acrylic, oil, printmaking, and sculpture.

Source: artadventuregallery.com/gallery/acrylic-oil

artadventuregallery.com

