Betty Gray Gallery Introduces Two Fall Shows

(Wine Country by Marjorie Hamlin)

October brings in fall colors, football and expensive coffee to the forefront of most minds. It also brings new art to the Betty Gray Gallery at the Sunriver Lodge. Come see the new art at the Lodge while you admire the brisk weather, and sip a beer or flavored latte to bring the two together.

The upper gallery area will be hosting an array of watercolor paintings from a trio of accomplished artists, all members of the Watercolor Society of Oregon. Crosswater-based Liz Haberman takes a traditional approach to her work, working from photographs to create realistic scenes using her professional technique. Sunriver-based Helen Brown uses rice paper as a background, and mixes a technique of wax and watercolor to add a unique texture to her works. Redmond-based Rebecca Sentgeorge is the most experimental of the trio, using a variety of collage materials in addition to her superior technique. The three combine to provide a remarkable overview of technique and artistry. The show will run through the end of the year.

Downstairs, Bend artist Marjorie Hamlin creates semi abstract acrylic landscapes bursting with color and texture. Acrylic allows her to throw paint in pure splashes of color directly from the jar to the canvas, moving her imagination directly to paper. She calls her work “fictitious landscapes,” given her opinion that true creativity does not just come from sitting in a spot and painting a nice picture of what is there. This show will run through the end of November.

Given that it’s October, it’s truly a treat that these four accomplished regional women all will be showing together. It’s also a treat to announce that the Artists’ Gallery and Betty Gray Gallery will again be offering a youth artists’ challenge to local schools. Challenge winners will be displayed in the lower gallery during the Christmas holidays. In all, the fall will be a celebration of local art by accomplished and new artists. Make sure to stop by the Betty Gray Gallery when you’re in the area to see all these delightful artists, and enjoy the fall weather in Sunriver.