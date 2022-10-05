COCC Scholar Event Pairs Musical Performance, Neuroscience Insights

(With a live musical performance, neuroscientist Larry Sherman will examine the connections between music and brain development | Photo courtesy of COCC)

Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) Chandler Lecture Series will mix music and research in Every Brain Needs Music: The Neuroscience of Music-Making and Listening — a presentation by Larry Sherman, Ph.D., professor of neuroscience at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU), at 6:30pm on Tuesday, October 18, in Wille Hall on the Bend campus. Tickets to the COCC Foundation event are $15 for in-person attendance and $5 for a livestream link to view remotely. Register and learn more at cocc.edu/foundation/cls.

Sherman, a professor in the Oregon National Primate Research Center at OHSU, will share insights into some of the most exciting brain research in recent years — the connection between music, brain development and the ways music can prevent or delay brain aging and help patients with brain damage. In this interactive experience, Sherman will combine a piano performance with a vocalist and members of the Central Oregon Symphony string section to reveal the amazing connection between music and brain function.

The president of the Oregon Chapter of the Society for Neuroscience, Sherman also serves on a number of national scientific review panels for the National Institutes of Health and was named one of the most innovative Oregonians by both the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry and Portland Monthly magazine.

This event is sponsored by the Deschutes Cultural Coalition, with support from the Associated Students of COCC and the Maybelle Clark Macdonald Fund. The Nancy R. Chandler Lecture Series of the COCC Foundation brings renowned speakers, lecturers and experts to the region to deliver broad-based programming on a diverse range of educational and topical subjects. The program was established in 1985 by the late Robert W. Chandler Sr. to honor his wife Nancy.

For more information, contact Charlotte Gilbride, coordinator for the Chandler Lecture Series, at 541-383-7257 or cgilbride@cocc.edu. In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

