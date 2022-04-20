Bidding in the My Own Two Hands Art Auction Opens During the Fourth Friday Art Stroll

((L) Whimsical Guitar, stained glass by Gary Kutz (R) Patience, ceramic by Mary Moore)

The countdown is on. We’re just two short days away from kicking off the 21st annual My Own Two Hands (MOTH) Art Auction presented by the Sisters Folk Festival (SFF), which opens this Friday, April 22 at the Fourth Friday Art Stroll!

The auction will be conducted virtually with exclusive access to 84 unique art pieces and experiences. Artwork will be unveiled in the Cindy & Duncan Campbell Gallery at the Sisters Art Works building, located at 204 W Adams Ave., and in the following galleries and businesses in town: The Barn, Bedouin, Clearwater Gallery, Hood Avenue Art, Paulina Springs Books, Sisters Coffee Company, Sisters Gallery and Frame and the Wildflower Studio.

The items will be on display at these locations through Monday, April 25 before being relocated to the Sisters Art Works building. Online bidding will close at 8:30pm on Saturday, April 30 during the MOTH party, where bidders can take a final look at the art and browse unique local experiences.

The Sisters Art Association will be raffling off two MOTH Art Auction & Party tickets for those who fill out a quick draw slip at participating artwalk locations on Friday, April 22. Admission to the party will include a catered dinner by Bowtie Catering Co., drinks, and live music by the Seattle-based funk and soul group, True Loves. Tickets to the party can be purchased for $90 per person at sffmoth2022.ggo.bid/bidding/package/13646348.

In addition to the visual art pieces, the auction also includes three generously donated packages from local Sisters businesses. The Open Door is offering a private dinner for 12 with a curated menu and thoughtful wine pairings, valued at $1,800. Photographer Loma Smith has donated a portrait photography session complete with a 14-inch print, valued at $600. Finally, local baker Cookie Kutz is offering a homemade pie a month for a year, plus a pie plate by Ken Merrill of Canyon Creek Pottery, in a package valued at $290.

4th Friday Art Stroll Details

The 2022 My Own Two Hands auction items will be unveiled and available for bidding this Friday, April 22 during the 4th Friday Art Stroll. We will be showcasing 84 one-of-a-kind art pieces and experiences in the Cindy & Duncan Campbell Gallery at the Sisters Art Works building at 204 W Adams Ave., and in the following galleries and businesses in town: The Barn, Bedouin, Clearwater Gallery, Hood Avenue Art, Paulina Springs Books, Sisters Coffee Company, Sisters Gallery and Frame and the Wildflower Studio.

A map of the art stroll locations and an artist/artwork reference sheet can be found here.

Once you have completed the registration process, feel free to browse the items available for purchase. Bidding will remain open through 8:30 pm on Saturday, April 30 when it wraps up during the celebratory MOTH Art Auction & Party.

High bidders not attending the party will be able to pick up their art at the SFF office the following week, or pay to have it shipped anywhere in the U.S.

Be sure to follow Sisters Folk Festival on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for up-to-date information. To participate in the online art auction fundraiser, visit sffmoth2022.ggo.bid. For information about this year’s My Own Two Hands slate of events, and other upcoming programming, visit Sisters Folk Festival’s website.

sistersfolkfestival.org