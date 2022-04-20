New Exhibition, Vanishing Night, & Celebrate the Night at High Desert Museum

(Jackson Lake in Grand Teton National Park | Photo by John Mikkelson)

The High Desert boasts some of the darkest night skies in the continental United States. But with the region’s population growth, dark skies are a natural resource being lost.

Explore the beauty and importance of keeping night skies dark in the new exhibit, Vanishing Night: Conserving Dark Skies in the High Desert. The exhibit opens Saturday, April 16.

Vanishing Night features breathtaking large-scale imagery of the changing High Desert skies and information about the harm light pollution causes to wildlife. It also offers simple solutions for all residents to cut back their use of artificial light.

Exhibition Opening: Vanishing Night: Conserving Dark Skies in the High Desert

9am-5pm

FREE with Museum admission

Celebrate the Night

Grab your headlamps and join us outside at the Museum for the Welcome the Night Party on Friday, June 3! We’ll celebrate sundown, the transition time between day and night when crepuscular and nocturnal wildlife move about.

Welcome the Night is ideal for families and will include telescope tours, owl visitors, insect discoveries, bat walks, a constellation talk, food and drinks for purchase, raffle prizes and more.

Welcome the Night Party

Friday, June 3

7-10pm

$10, members receive 20 percent discount

RSVP: Tickets

