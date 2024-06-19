Blacksmith Public House Hosts FAN Fest: Tribute Band Benefit Concert Series

Blacksmith Public House kicks off their tribute band concert series on Friday, June 28 to benefit the Family Access Network (FAN). Stone in Love, a Journey tribute band, is the first headliner in Blacksmith Public House’s anniversary celebration concert series. These bands promise to deliver throwback vibes and fun for the whole family to enjoy at a reasonable price with live music, food carts, and drinks to suit everyone’s tastes.

This will be the first ticketed concert event, hosted by owners Michael and Molly Kosakowski, who are passionate about supporting local youth and believe in FAN’s mission. After covering expenses, all ticket sale proceeds will be donated to FAN. These funds will be used to connect Central Oregon children with crucial resources so they can attend school well-rested, well-fed, and ready to learn. Julie Lyche, FAN’s executive director, said, “We’re incredibly excited to be a part of such a fun local event that will benefit children and families in need.”

Located in the heart of Redmond, the Blacksmith Public House was established in 2022 from a converted blacksmith shop and is now a thriving food cart, tap room, coffee bar, and concert venue. The owners have created a space that benefits the community through fun, fellowship, beer, and food. Some of the featured tribute bands creating the soundtrack of Redmond’s summer include Grande Royale (Beatie Boys tribute), Eagle Eyes (Eagles tribute), Roll On (Alabama tribute), and Taken by the Sky (Fleetwood Mac tribute). Tickets can be purchased at blacksmithpublichouse.com.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 30 advocates at 65 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

blacksmithpublichouse.com • familyaccessnetwork.org • 541-693-5675