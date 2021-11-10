Drawing is Not a Talent, It’s a Skill Anyone Can Learn

(Brent Eviston | Photos courtesy of Brent Eviston)

Introducing The Art & Science of Drawing: Learn to Observe, Analyze, and Draw Any Subject by Brent Eviston, a new guidebook that will teach you the fundamentals of good drawing.

Based on his more than 20 years of teaching, The Art & Science of Drawing shares author and drawing instructor Brent Eviston’s secrets that provide the most accessible, streamlined and effective methods for learning to draw.

“It begins with the most basic skills like how to hold the pencil and how to draw basic shapes before moving on to more complex subjects like three-dimensional drawing, contour drawing, measuring and shading,” Eviston said. “By working through this book, you will learn the skills and processes necessary for good drawing.”

The Art & Science of Drawing is a project-based book, meaning each chapter contains a series of lessons and each lesson ends with a project. “I recommend completing no more than one lesson and project per day. You need time to process the information you’ve learned and to develop the muscle memory necessary for these skills to become second nature,” he said. “The lessons in this book focus on fundamentals. You cannot practice fundamentals too much.”

Designed for the absolute beginner as well as more experienced artists looking to improve their skills and master the fundamentals, The Art & Science of Drawing will serve as a foundation upon which you can build new skills to suit your creative ambitions.

“Every day I work with people who learn to draw. These are ordinary people without special skills or advantages,” he said. “With good instruction and dedicated practice, you can, and will, learn to draw.”

Bend local Brent Eviston’s love of teaching matches his love of drawing. He believes that learning to draw can transform the lives of students, changing how they think and how they see the world. Throughout his 25 years of teaching, he has taught thousands of students of all ages through studios, schools and museums. He spent these years cultivating the most effective ways to teach drawing. Brent took what he learned and created The Art & Science of Drawing series, a collection of online drawing courses. The Art & Science of Drawing has become a bestselling, award-winning series that has enrolled more than 100,000 students in 170 countries. These powerful lessons are now available here in his first book of the same name.

Drawing is at the root of all of Brent’s work. He has studied numerous forms of drawing including architectural drafting and anatomical drawing as well as more experimental explorations. Brent divides his creative efforts between traditional drawing instruction and contemporary art projects.

evolveyourart.com • brenteviston.com