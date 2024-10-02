Blood Will Flow This Fall at The Greenhouse Cabaret

The show features a stellar cast and concept, marking the end of the 2024 theatrical season at the venue. The production will run from October 25 through November 23, with 18 performances. The director and theater behind the sold-out run of Little Shop of Horrors in 2023 are bringing this rendition of Sweeney Todd to life. The story follows Sweeney Todd, who returns to Victorian London after 15 years in forced-exile, seeking to reclaim his life and plainly seek revenge. With the help of his steel razors and his brilliant partner, Mrs. Lovett, a pie-shop owner, Sweeney embarks on a quest for vengeance, proving that revenge is best served piping hot. This rendition of the Sondheim classic promises to be unforgettable. Director John Kish expressed his excitement about this ambitious production, citing inspiration from “white goths” and “futuristic apocalypse.” The central design theme revolves around fabric and linen, symbolizing the concealment of decay, the preservation of life, and the stains of history being held within the stitches. Kish aims to present a unique version of this well-known musical, utilizing fabric as a medium to ignite a fresh take on the production.

Tony Award for Best Musical, Best Book and Best Score, 1979 (8 tony wins total that year, making it the eighth most decorated musical ever)

*Attention: This production contains violence, blood, smoke, sexual assault, disturbing images, and loud noises. We recommend this show for ages 13 and up.

Runs 2 hours and 45 min with a 15 min intermission.

7pm Start Time (not 7:30pm like usual!) No late seating.

Cast: Starring Eric McConnell, Kisky Holwerda, Grey Conant, Sally Digirolamo, Slade, Jay Serpas, Thor Erikson, True Duerden, Isaac Frank, Briant Stitt, and Jenni Peskin.

This is The Greenhouse Cabaret’s eighth production since forming in winter of 2021. It is the first theater/plant shop combination in the world, and is known for supporting artists and creating a safe inclusive space for elevating art creation. Ticket costs go towards paying the actors and crew a professional theatrical wage, and is pioneering a new level of theater in Central Oregon. Sign up for newsletters on our website.

Our non-local marketing was made possible by the Bend Cultural Tourism Fund.

