“Know Horror” this October with Deschutes Public Library

Prepare for spine-chilling thrills as we delve into eerie delights, frightful films, and youthful child’s play for “Know Horror” this October. Create haunting imagery in a macabre poetry workshop and use India ink to create a creepy forest painting. Screen a 1922 highly influential silent film and explore American horror films of the 1970s. Get creative with a “charspookerie”-making workshop and sing along to spine-tingling songs with a live band. Kids can attend a DIY monster masquerade and discover new games during an all-ages game night. And don’t miss the literary ghosts haunting the Downtown Bend Library! All programs are free and open to the public. Programs marked with an asterisk (*) require registration.

The Allure of Terror

Do you love horror stories? Join Librarian Chandra vanEijnsbergen for a talk about the meaning and importance of the horror genre and come away with a list of terrifyingly wonderful books to sink your teeth into.

Tuesday, October 1 • 1pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Ceme-terrariums*

Make your space a little more eerie with these cemetery-themed terrariums. A variety of materials are provided to create your own unearthly scene. This program is intended for high-school-aged youth. Registration required.

Embracing the Macabre: Victorian Poetry Workshop*

Dive into the world of Victorian poets, with the help of Edgar Allan Poe and Emily Dickinson, to unite the modern-day writer with the macabre. Develop fresh writing techniques drawing inspiration from the classic works of gothic-genius past. Registration required.

Thursday, October 3 • 2pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Friday, October 4 • 11am Sisters Library | 110 North Cedar Street, Bend

Public Rock Choir*

Join professional voice coach Deena Kamm and a live band to sing your bloody face off to spine-tingling songs. This event is open to everyone, so come sing with us no matter how scary your voice sounds. Registration required.

Monday, October 7 • 6pm Immersion Brewing | 550 SW Industrial Way #185, Bend

Haunted Forest India Ink Paintings*

Create a haunting forest scene using India ink, a timeless medium perfect for creating monochromatic paintings. As we explore this traditional technique, participants can practice color mixing and refine their brushwork. This program is intended for children ages 7 and up. Registration required.

Scary Treats: Make Fun Halloween Snacks*

Impress your Halloween party guests with fun and tasty treats. Watch a demonstration to create mummy apple turnovers and rice krispie treat monsters, and you’ll make a small plate to take home. Registration required.

Wednesday, October 9 • 5:30pm Arome | 432 SW Sixth Street, Redmond

Axe Throwing at Unofficial Logging Co.*

“Here’s Johnny!” Try your hand at axe throwing while attempting to hit the bullseye for a swinging good time. Registration required.

Thursday, October 10 • 5:30pm Unofficial Logging Co. | 910 NW Harriman Street, Suite #100, Bend

Monster Masquerade

Calling all little monsters! Create your very own monster masks using paper bags, craft supplies, and your imaginations. This program is intended for children ages 3-10; all children must be accompanied by a caregiver.

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors Preview Night

Enjoy a humorous and lightning-fast spin on Bram Stoker’s iconic vampire tale. First come, first served. Doors open at 7pm

Thursday, October 17 • 7:30pm Cascades Theatrical Company | 148 NW Greenwood Avenue, Bend

Becoming Baba Yaga*

Whether you know Baba Yaga as a Slavic witch, earth goddess, or modern monster, she is a force with secrets to divulge. Author Kris Spisak shares Baba Yaga folktales that speak to the dichotomy of our existence. Registration required.

Ghostly All Ages Game Night with Modern Games

Attend a spook-tacular game night filled with fun and shrieks for all ages. Our friends from Modern Games provide a selection of their favorite games with staff support to help you discover your next favorite game.

Tuesday, October 22 • 6pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Stranger than Fiction

Author and Bend Ghost Tours spirit guide Jools Sinclair shares her unique journey from writing about ghosts in her paranormal book series to seeking out the real ones on the streets of Downtown Bend.

Thursday, October 24 • 6:30pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Literary Ghost Walk

Join our librarians as we introduce you to our favorite dead authors during our Literary Ghost Walk. Ghosts of authors passed will be stationed throughout the library to tell you more about their works. This is an all ages event.

Thursday, October 24 • 6pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Nosferatu with Radiohead: A Silents Synced Film at Tin Pan Theater

Experience a screening of the 1922 classic Nosferatu, hailed as a groundbreaking masterpiece that shaped both the art of cinema and the horror genre. First come, first served.

Thursday, October 24 • 7pm Tin Pan Theater | 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend

American Horror Films: 1970s to Present

From Halloween to Carrie, American horror films of the 1970s paved the way for the genre through the present day. Jake Agatucci explores the development of horror flicks and their impact on the industry. This program is intended for ages 16 and up.

Saturday, October 26 • 3pm Becky Johnson Community Center | 412 SW 8th Street, Redmond

Sunday, October 27 • 3pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

“Charspookerie” — Making Workshop*

Unleash your creativity as we craft delicious and ghoulishly delightful boards, perfect for your Halloween festivities. Registration required.

Sunday, October 27 • 11am East Bend Library | 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend

