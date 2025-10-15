Bluegrass + Classical Violinist Tessa Lark Returns to Central Oregon

(Tessa Lark)

Violinist Tessa Lark is one of the most captivating artistic voices of our time, consistently praised by critics and audiences for her astounding range of sounds, technical agility, and musical elegance. She is also a highly acclaimed fiddler in the tradition of her native Kentucky, delighting audiences with programming that includes Appalachian and bluegrass music. Lark performs in Central Oregon November 2 as a special fundraiser for the missions of Sunriver Music Festival.

Lark’s debut commercial recording was the GRAMMY-nominated SKY, a bluegrass-inspired violin concerto written for her by Michael Torke and performed with the Albany Symphony Orchestra. In addition to the uniquely virtuosic Stradgrass Sessions, her discography also includes Fantasy on First Hand Records: fantasias by Schubert, Telemann and Fritz Kreisler; Ravel’s Tzigane; and Lark’s own composition Appalachian Fantasy.

Lark performs with orchestras around the world and was recently named Moab Music Festival’s Artistic Director. She returns to Sunriver November 2nd to perform an eclectic solo recital of classical and bluegrass music. Tickets on sale now at sunrivermusic.org.

VIP Experience — Be one of only 40 exclusive ticket holders to attend the Artist Meet & Greet immediately following the concert.

Tickets are $80 for the VIP Experience, $25 for ages 25 and under, $50 all others.

Sunriver Music Festival presents world-class orchestral performances and supports music education throughout Central Oregon. Through a commitment to excellence, collaboration and innovation, the Festival seeks to foster a lifelong love of classical music in its many diverse forms.

