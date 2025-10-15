The Museum at Warm Springs to Host Opening Reception for 32nd Annual Warm Springs Tribal Member & Youth Exhibit

(Elk Season, beaded leggings by Marjorie Kalama-Gabriel (2024 Judge’s Choice, Contemporary Category) from the 31st Annual Warm Springs Tribal Member and Youth Exhibit | Photo Credit: Angela Anne Smith)

The Museum at Warm Springs will host the opening of the 32nd Annual Warm Springs Tribal Member and Youth Exhibit on Wednesday, November 12. Museum Members and the general public are invited to a reception from 5:30-7:30pm at The Museum (2189 Highway 26, Warm Springs). The exhibit will be on view through Saturday, March 7, 2026.

This popular annual exhibit displays the immense talent and artistic excellence of Warm Springs adult and youth Tribal members. The exhibit is curated by Warm Springs Museum Curator and Exhibit Coordinator Angela Anne Smith (Warm Springs, Yakama, Nez Perce and Diné). Selected artworks will be available for sale with a 20% commission going toward The Museum.

Museum Closures for Remainder of 2025

Wednesday, November 11 — Veterans Day

Thursday, November 27 and Friday, November 28 — Thanksgiving

Wednesday, December 24 — Christmas Eve

Thursday, December 25 — Christmas Day

Wednesday, December 31 — New Year’s Eve

Thursday, January 1, 2025 — New Year’s Day

Become a Museum Member

There are several levels of annual Museum Membership, which begin at $25 for elders and students. All Members receive these benefits: free admission for one year, 10% discount in the Museum Gift Shop and special invitations to exhibits and programs. Members have access to the 2024 Oregon Historical Society Reciprocal Membership Program and free admission to a different Oregon museum each month. Join by visiting museumatwarmsprings.org and click “Join” to see Membership levels and online payment information. Or send a check to: The Museum at Warm Springs, PO Box 909, Warm Springs, OR 97761 (Attn: Membership).

About The Museum at Warm Springs:

The Museum at Warm Springs opened its doors to the public on March 14, 1993 and celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2023. Built to Smithsonian Institution professional standards, The Museum’s mission is to preserve, advance and share the traditions, cultural and artistic heritage of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Oregon. Regular Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9am-12pm and 1-5pm. The Museum is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. Admission: Museum Members (free), Adults ($7), Senior Citizens over 60 ($6), Students 13-18 with student body card ($4.50), Children 5-12 ($3.50) and Children 4 and younger (free). The Museum is located at 2189 Highway 26 in Warm Springs. Phone: 541-553-3331.

museumatwarmsprings.org