Blues Artist Albert Cummings Coming to Bend

Albert Cummings is set to perform in Bend on February 26 at Volcanic Theatre Pub.

Albert Cummings’ unique background as a renowned guitar player and a successful custom homebuilder enriches his music with a depth and precision rarely seen in the industry. He has earned a reputation as one of the most dynamic and innovative blues artists of our time, cultivating a dedicated fan base worldwide.

Strong became available on platforms worldwide February 16, 2023. In addition to the album release, Albert Cummings is embarking on a nationwide tour, bringing the new album to life on stage.

Strong was recorded at the prestigious Ocean Way Recording Studio in Nashville, Tennessee, and produced by the Grammy-winning virtuoso Tom Hambridge. With 12 exceptional tracks, the album showcases Albert Cummings’ remarkable songwriting abilities and undeniable talent.

The choice of Ocean Way Recording Studio, known for its rich history and state-of-the-art facilities, provided the perfect canvas for Albert to pour his creative energy into each track. The collaboration with producer Tom Hambridge, who has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, has resulted in a seamless production that elevates Albert’s musical vision.

Strong is a sonic journey through life’s highs and lows, delivered with raw intensity, which defines Albert Cummings’ signature style. From scorching guitar solos to soulful vocals, every note on the album reflects the passion and dedication poured into its creation.

The album opens with Emmylou, co-written by Albert Cummings and Tom Hambridge, setting the tone for an unforgettable musical journey. The tracklist also includes original compositions such as Live Strong, Lookin’ Up, Fallen For You, Let It Burn, Bad Reputation, Goin’ Down Slow, Just About Enough, Get Busy, Lately, and My Sisters Guitar. Strong takes an unexpected twist with a soulful rendition of the classic Beatles hit Why Don’t We Do it in the Road, showcasing Albert’s diverse musical influences.

All tracks on Strong are penned by Albert Cummings (BMI), with exceptions for Emmylou and Lately, co-written with Tom Hambridge, Goin’ Down Slow, written by Jimmy Oden, and Why Don’t We Do it in the Road? by John Lennon and Paul McCartney. All songs are published by Ivy Music Company (BMI).

