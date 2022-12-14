Music Line Up Announced for the OnPoint Community Credit Union 2023 Oregon WinterFest

The Sugar Hill Gang, Warren G & Tyler Farr Headline This Year’s Festival

From rap to country, the Pacific Northwest’s largest winter festival is set to rock the Deschutes Expo Center in Redmond on President’s Day weekend in 2023. The Sugar Hill Gang, Warren G and Tyler Farr will be musical headliners at the upcoming OnPoint Community Credit Union 2023 Oregon WinterFest, February 17-19, 2023.

Festivities begin on Friday and the music party kicks off Friday night with The Sugarhill Gang on the Oregrown Main Stage at 7pm. The Sugar Hill Gang with Wonder Mike, Master Gee and HenDogg featuring DJ T Dynasty are referred to as the Fathers of Hip Hop with a lineage dating back to 1979. This group crashed into the mainstream with the first worldwide rap hit Rapper’s Delight which ultimately sold more than eight million copies, becoming the biggest-selling rap single of all time.

Also headlining Friday night on the Oregrown Main Stage at 8:30pm will be the groundbreaking American rapper, record producer, media personality, philanthropist and entrepreneur Warren G. His 1994 multi-platinum-selling smash Regulate, recorded with iconic superstar Nate Dogg, defined the rap genre for a generation. Over the past three decades, Warren G has sold nearly ten million records worldwide.

On Saturday night, country-rocker Tyler Farr takes the Oregrown Main Stage at 8:30pm. Touted as “one of the best male vocalists in country music today” by Taste of Country, Farr was the first artist signed to Jason Aldean’s Night Train Records/BBR Music Group. Farr has three No. 1 songs to his credit (Redneck Crazy, Whiskey in My Water, and A Guy Walks Into a Bar) and is the only solo male country artist in the past decade to have their first two studio albums debut in the Billboard 200 Top 5. He’s toured with the likes of Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Luke Combs and Lee Brice.

Opening for Farr on the main stage at 7pm Saturday night is local Bend duo Toast and Jam. The TNJ Band with their four-part harmonies and gritty vocals are held together by an upright bass, a fiddle and two guitars. A little bluesy, a little country and a lot of soul-infused magic are what you can expect.

Meanwhile, at the outdoor Sparks Stage, framed by glowing fire pits and ambient light art, local acts from a variety of genres will entertain festivalgoers Friday through Sunday with plenty of room for dancing and singing along.

There will also be live music at The Royal Lounge, where guests can enjoy local wines, spirits, culinary bites and epicurean delights. Get the three-day Royal Lounge musical lineup at oregonwinterfest.com.

In addition to the live music, Oregon Winterfest brightens the season with lights, art, ice-carving, seasonal shopping, diverse vendors, gourmet artisan food and drink, and merriment for the entire family.

Every year, a portion of proceeds from the OnPoint Community Credit Union Oregon WinterFest is donated to a local non-profit. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon returns as the 2023 beneficiary. Big Brothers Big Sisters provides one-to-one mentoring for kids in need of supportive role models. The non-profit provides over 100 volunteers to Oregon WinterFest. For every volunteer that supports the event, $50-$100 will be donated to the organization and OnPoint Community Credit Union will match up to $10,000 donated.

Access to performances and the entire festival is available by purchasing Oregon Winterfest tickets now at oregonwinterfest.com.

