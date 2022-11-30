Boxwood, Anthony’s & Rapa Nui Expand Winter Dining Options

((L-R) Anthony’s, Rapa Nui and Boxwood | Photos courtesy of Old Mill District)

Just in time for the holidays, three Old Mill District restaurants are expanding their menu offerings.

Boxwood Kitchen on the northern end of the district is now open every day for lunch, from 11am to 2pm. Highlighting Boxwood’s lunch menu is their famous fried chicken sandwich with poblano aioli and a brioche bun, as well as their Boxwood burger with bacon jam. Dinner favorites such as their Korean fried chicken bites, duck confit and mushroom arancini, also rotate through the starter portion of the lunch menu. Boxwood’s dinner service runs from 5pm to close daily.

“We’ve been eager to reopen for lunch for some time now, but with all of the challenges around the pandemic, hiring, etc. …, it just hasn’t really been possible until now,” says Riane Rud, who co-owns Boxwood with her husband, Eric. “We’re thrilled to bring back some of our lunch favorites like the club sandwich and fried chicken sandwich, as well as some new items like fish and chips and a soup of the day.”

Rapa Nui, the Old Mill District’s tiki lounge above Saxon’s Fine Jewelers, has also expanded their menu as they’re now offering a “Build Your Own” ramen bar. Guests can choose from pork belly, poached chicken breast and tofu to go along with fresh ramen noodles and various vegetables and toppings. Rapa Nui opens at 3pm each day and the ramen bar is available daily.

“We love tiki and we love offering Bendites a tropical escape from the high desert, especially now as winter starts to set in,” co-owner Andrew Soriano says. “We’ve got hot pots of broth, including a vegan option, regular and gluten-free fresh noodles, a variety of proteins and fixings for customers to build their own ramen bowls. It’s been really fun to see what people come up with, and what classic tiki cocktails they pair them with!”

Rounding out the dining news, Anthony’s at the Old Mill District will resume offering lunch Thursdays through Sundays, starting December 8. Lunch at Anthony’s is set for 11:30am to 3pm. Anthony’s dinner service will continue to run from 3-8pm Sunday through Thursday, and 3-9pm on Friday and Saturday.

“It’s great news for everyone in the district,” Old Mill District marketing director Beau Eastes says. “More lunch and dinner options are just another way folks can enjoy the holidays down here in the Old Mill District.”

