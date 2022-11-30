Celebrate the Holidays in Sunriver

(Photo | Courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

Sunriver is an incredible place every day of the year, but it’s exceptionally magical during the holiday season. Make plans to visit for the day or a staycation the weekend of Friday, December 2 to Sunday, December 4, when concert rock violinist Aaron Meyer is in Sunriver for two concerts. A world-renowned performer, Aaron’s music captures the spirit of the holidays, leaving audiences awed and inspired.

Sunriver Music Festival and the Sunriver Area Chamber of Commerce, who are hosting the event, have created a holiday checklist to enjoy a weekend in Sunriver. Here are a few of their favorite things:

Traditions Holiday Concert featuring Concert Rock Violinist Aaron Meyer. Purchase tickets for the Aaron Meyer concert at sunrivermusic.org and choose to attend 7 pm Saturday, Dec. 3 or 2 pm Sunday, Dec. 4. Both concerts are at Presenting Sponsor Sunriver Resort’s Homestead Aaron Meyer loves celebrating the holidays in Sunriver with the Central Oregon community at the Traditions Holiday Concert.

“It’s been a long-time tradition for me to perform in Sunriver and it’s a tradition I plan to continue for many years,” Aaron says. “It’s all about the people and I’ve made a lot of valuable friends. It’s a long-term partnership with Sunriver Music Festival, and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Start your day with coffee and breakfast treats at Sunriver Resort, Hot Lava Bakery, Brewed Awakenings or Café Sintra. There are several places for lunch and dinner.

Delight in shopping with local owners of local businesses in The Village at Find books and toys to clothes and sporting gear – there’s something for everyone on your list. Visit the Artists’ Gallery to purchase gifts made by local artists.

Twirl and glide on ice skates at the ice-skating rink in The Village at There’s a gas fireplace to warm up by or get hot chocolate at a nearby restaurant.

Visit Santa Claus and share with him your Christmas

Experience the magic of Sunriver Resort as it’s been transformed into a holiday wonderland with a spectacular light show set to festive seasonal music, happening at 5:30pm, 6:30pm and 7:30pm at The Backyard Cafe & Bar now through January 1, 2023. This is a magical experience to be treasured with family and

Visit com to learn about all the holiday traditions taking place.

