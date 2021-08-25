Bring your Best Friend to a 10 Barrel Pub to Celebrate National Dog Day

((L-R) Jackson, Beth and Frank of the 21 Team | Photos courtesy of 10 Barrel Brewing)

Thursday, August 26, is National Dog Day! While dogs are celebrated every day at 10 Barrel Brewing, we’re working on something special in the 10 Barrel Pubs for Thursday.

As you may know, 10 Barrel launched the Good Sit Pup Ale this spring. Good Sit is a glucosamine enriched malt product (no alcohol of course) designed to help our furry friends keep their joints healthy and bodies energized for all their favorite athletic activities. Brewed safely with pups in mind — this product is tummy friendly for dogs of all shapes and sizes.

On Thursday, August 26, in celebration of National Dog Day, 10 Barrel Brewing is giving away one, free, Good Sit non-alcoholic bevy to any dog that brings their human guardian with them to visit one of 10 Barrel Brewing’s Pub locations. 10 Barrel Brewing has two pubs in Bend, one in Portland, one in Boise, Idaho and one in Denver, Colorado.

On any other day, a portion of Good Sit proceeds go to a local animal shelter in each location.

In Bend, we’re hoping to see Jackson in the Pub. Jackson is a member of the Good Sit Squad. Jackson and his other furry 10 Barrel brand ambassadors are stoked to welcome their four-legged furry friends to the pubs to try the world’s best craft dog beer — Good Sit Ale.

We spoke with Jackson about National Dog Day.

“RUFF, RUFF, RUFF, slurrrrp, ha, ha, ha” he said. “Roowwww, ruff, ruff, rowwww, yaw, yaw. Roowwww, slurrrrp, Ruff, Ruff, Ruff.” We loosely translated this for your convenience: “I hope to see you all on the patio in Bend on Thursday, and remember every time you buy a Good Sit, you’re benefiting my brothers and sisters who are still looking for their own family with the help of Meridian Rescue, Street Dog Hero, One Tail at a Time and the Denver Dumb Friends League.

