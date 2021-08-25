Celebrate National Medal Today with High Desert Museum & More

We are still glowing over our Institute of Museum and Library Services 2021 National Medal win! We’re one of three museums nationwide receiving recognition for exceptional service to their communities. Meeting community need for educational opportunities and inspirational moments is at the core of our mission.

Now it’s time to celebrate! Join us in the virtual world today, August 24 at 1pm for the National Medal for Museum and Library Service 2021 Virtual Ceremony!

We are privileged to share this medal with our Museum family and community. Thank you for your ongoing support of the High Desert Museum. We are here because of YOU.

National Medal for Museum and Library Service 2021 Virtual Ceremony

Tuesday, August 24

1-2pm

FREE

Watch with us!

Help the Museum Continue to Serve the Community

Don’t miss the special evening packed with excitement this Saturday, August 28 at 7pm. Set your reminder for VIRTUAL High Desert Rendezvous! The program is FREE and there’s something for everyone — live and silent auctions, celebrity guests and more.

One of the many unique live auction packages is a getaway to your own private villa in Cortona, Italy! Preview all of the live auction packages, register and get ready to bid.

The live auction opens Thursday, August 26 at 12pm!

Bidding on the silent auction is underway. From a wine tour through the Willamette Valley to a catered dinner for eight from Bowtie Catering, you’re sure to find something to treat yourself or someone you love. Register today and start bidding.

WIN A WILDLIFE MEET-AND-GREET!

Get up close to your most beloved creature at the Museum! Register now for virtual Rendezvous and your name will go into the hat for a “meet-and-greet” with the mammal, bird of prey or reptile of your choice. The encounter is for you and three guests.

VIRTUAL HIGH DESERT RENDEZVOUS

Saturday, August 28

7-8pm, pre-show at 6:30pm

FREE

Register for Rendezvous today!

