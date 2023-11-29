Friday, December 15 at 7pm

Presented by Summit Health Cares

Looking for a festive way to celebrate the holidays? Don’t miss Summit Health Cares’ Broadway Rocks Cancer on December 15 at the Tower Theatre in Bend! Celebrate the holidays with a star-studded group of Broadway actors while raising needed money for Summit Health Cares’ “Patient in Need” fund, providing grants to help patients and their families fighting cancer with critical, non-medical expenses, reducing anxiety and allowing them to focus on what’s most important — getting healthy.

There are limited tickets remaining for this event!

