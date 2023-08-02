New Perspective for August

The Full Moon on the 1st could leave you with a lot of questions. Listening to your inner voice over the next few days will show you what needs your attention. Too many options on the 6th could make decisions challenging. Conversations on the 9th could inspire a change of heart. Move forward on the 11th even if it feels awkward.

Notice where your heart is leading you on the 12th and realize that healing is trying to happen. Letting go of something from your past on the 14th will support your current relationships. The New Moon on the 16th invites you to make your needs important. Make the changes that you want then wait a few days while the dust settles.

Be an observer on the 20th and you will realize how you got where you are. Slow down on the 22nd and watch your step in order to avoid pitfalls. Communication could be confusing near the 23rd so let your actions speak for you. Use moderation after the 27th and realize changes are in the air. The second Full Moon on the 30th is a Blue Moon and you may feel like taking a leap of faith. Look closely at what you are considering and be sure you are aware of what you are doing.

Love and Light Always,

Eileen Lock

Clairvoyant Astrologer / Spiritual Medium

Listen for the song in your heart, find the melody and dance to the music.

