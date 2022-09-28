Brooks Resources Issues Call for Photos for its 2023 Wall Calendar

Brooks Resources Corporation, an established Central Oregon real estate development company, is holding a photo contest for its annual wall calendar. The 2023 call for images is now available and will close on 28 October 2022. “Hope on the horizon” is the theme for this year’s wall calendar. The winner will have their photograph featured on the calendar and receive a grand prize of $1,500.

“We started a new tradition last year by holding a photo contest for our annual wall calendar, which we have created annually for more than 40 years,” said Valerie Yost of Brooks Resources Corporation. “It was so wonderful to see all the submissions and creativity that we decided to do it again. Our ‘hope on the horizon’ theme for 2023 celebrates Central Oregon’s bright future, even in the face of recent challenges.”

Last year Christian Murillo won the contest with his image of a Cascade Mountain range scene with the theme of “resilience.” Prior to 2022, the company’s much-anticipated free calendar has featured a commissioned regional scene by a professional photographer from the area.

For the 2023 contest, artists are asked to submit a statement with each image (up to three per artist) to further illustrate how the photo relates to the contest theme. Submissions to the photo contest will be accepted through October 28th and can be made online by registering for a free CAFE call for entry account.

A full listing of contest rules and details surrounding submission requirements can be found here: artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=10886.

The 2023 Calendar will be released in early December, and will be available for free at the Brooks Resources office at 409 NW Franklin Avenue and distributed throughout the community.

