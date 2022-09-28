Updates from Scalehouse

Bend Design Week 2022

October 10-14

Collaboration, relentless curiosity and a daring expression of design can change everything. This year’s Bend Design Week brings together the bold minds, thinkers and doers in architecture, type design, technology and branding to explore new ideas, connect with design thinkers and leaders and make ideas happen.

Bend Design is a creative conference that celebrates creativity and design thinking by convening creative thinkers. Bend Design is for designers, architects, developers, researchers, product managers, SEO gurus, librarians, artists, the list is endless! This event is designed for a diverse range of professions to develop well rounded practices. What’s in it for you? Learn about the latest trends from top industry designers, brand strategists and women in technology. Find out how others are staying inspired, and how you can too.

Join us for a week of events including art exhibitions, artist talks, films and workshops where presenters, attendees and community partners convene for expansive thinking and deep discussions designed to stretch our creativity, shift perceptions and solve problems.

View the schedule and order tickets today!

Ready to be inspired? Attend Bend Design

Michael Lehrer

Architecture is Optimism

Learn More

Rick Griffith

What Design Might Be

Learn More

Hope Meng

Modern Monograms

Learn More

Amber Case

Building Technology from the Human Out — Calm Technology, Humanity and our Collective Future

Learn More

Phyllis Williams-Strawder

Getting Lost On The Way To The Entrepreneurs House

Learn More

Laurie Rosenwald

How to Make Mistakes on Purpose: Bring Chaos to Your Order

Learn More

Learn from Industry Leaders. Order Tickets

Bend Design 2022 Volunteer Team

We are back at the Tower Theatre this year and need your help! If you are available to volunteer the week of October 10, please send us an email using the link below! We will provide additional details regarding needs and volunteer shifts soon.

Volunteer Me

2 Into 1, Featuring Hope Meng

On Exhibit September 15-October 29, 2022

2 into 1, featuring works from Hope Meng, challenges the instinct to decipher and construct meaning from written language. Toeing the line between legibility and abstraction, Meng uses design and fiber art to explore the edge of letterform and visual language.

Learn More

Make and Mingle With June Park

October 4, Family Night

October 18, Adult Night

6:30-8:30pm

Patricia Clark Studio, located next door to the Scalehouse Gallery

Cost is free and donations to support the facilitator are optional. RSVP required.

Bring an art project and we’ll sit, listen to music and mingle with other local artists and makers. It’s a low-key, chill opportunity to meet other artists and makers and feel the encouraging energy of creating together in community.

Learn More

scalehouse.org