Bryan Bielanski Live at Bunk + Brew

Traveling musician Bryan Bielanski (from Charlotte, North Carolina) is coming back to Bend! Bielanski is on tour promoting his latest album Bryan’s Super Happy Fun Time 4 and performing July 13 at Bunk + Brew from 6-9pm. It is a free all ages show.

Bryan Bielanski has performed in 49 of the 50 United States and 26 countries abroad in Europe, Asia and Central America. Critics and audiences worldwide agree that he lives up to his Super Happy Fun Time album title. His unique style blending both traditional rock & roll with contemporary lyrics feels instantly familiar yet excitingly fresh at the same time. Bryan Bielanski is based in Charlotte, North Carolina (born in Parma, Ohio) but you usually find him far from home on tour promoting his albums. Get ready for a fun show filled with catchy songs, Bryan Bielanski is ready to entertain you!

bryanssuperhappyfuntime.com