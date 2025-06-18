Rising Country Star Leah Blevins to Headline 2025 Bend Summer Festival

The 2025 First Interstate Bank Bend Summer Festival announces that critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Leah Blevins will headline this year’s musical lineup, bringing her signature blend of vintage country grit, gospel grace, and Southern soul to the Main Stage on Saturday night, July 12.

Hailing from Sandy Hook, Kentucky and now based in Nashville, Blevins has captured audiences across the country with her raw, emotive voice and honest songwriting. With praise from Nashville Scene and Holler for her debut album First Time Feeling, and fresh off tour support for artists like Lainey Wilson, Marcus King, and Marty Stuart, Blevins is poised for a breakout year with new music like her latest single, Hundred Different Sides.

“It won’t take long to realize that with First Time Feeling, singer/songwriter Leah Blevins has released one of the most impressive debuts in recent memory.” ~ Holler

The Bend Summer Festival’s Main Stage, located in the heart of downtown Bend, will feature a dynamic lineup of musicians all weekend long. This year’s artists include:

Leah Blevins

World’s Finest

The Jess Ryan Band

Cedar Teeth

The Dead Tongues

Blackstrap Bluegrass

Scott Pemberton O Theory

and more!

This free, family-friendly event also features artisan vendors, delicious local food and drink, interactive zones for kids and adults, and celebrates the creative energy of Central Oregon.

Admission is free, and all are welcome.

