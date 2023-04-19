Bryan Bielanski Performs in Bend

(Bryan Bielanski | Photo courtesy of Lauren Mitchell)

Singer-songwriter Bryan Bielanski, born in Parma, Ohio and based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is touring the U.S. to promote his new music release and will be performing April 27 at Velvet Lounge in Bend.

Imagine Nirvana and the Beatles had a kid together who became an acoustic rock singer-songwriter: that’s Bryan Bielanski! Although he is inspired by some of the rock greats like Tom Petty and REM, he has a distinct musical style and lyrics that make you think deep thoughts and feel like you’re really alive! This critically acclaimed globetrotting singer-songwriter has been touring the U.S. and the world for the last 11 years. During that time, Bryan has performed in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Austria, Belgium, California, Canada, China, Colorado, Connecticut, Costa Rica, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Italy, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Luxembourg, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mexico, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Netherlands, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Poland, Rhode Island, Russia, South Carolina, South Dakota, Switzerland, Tennessee, Texas, Thailand, United Kingdom, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin. Bryan is full of fun energy and catchy songs and he is ready to entertain you!

“Bryan Bielanski might look like a mild mannered singer/songwriter. But, behind his cool, Clark Kent-esque demeanor lies a super-talented musician and showman who is literally racing faster than a speeding bullet towards indie rock icon status.” ~ Tracey Maine (The Athens News, Athens, Ohio)

“Bryan’s songs are terrific examples of what a great pop song should be.” ~ Kris Engelhart (Shutter 16 Magazine, Charlotte, North Carolina)

“Bryan’s Super Happy Fun Time II is a catchy, bouncy, musical journey for the senses.” ~ Teresa Robinson (New Mexico Entertainment Magazine, Albuquerque, New Mexico)

“It is a wide range; all enjoyable and likeable and 100% earnest” ~ Phil Busse (Rogue Valley Messenger, Medford, Oregon)

“Bielanski is unabashedly upbeat. His demeanor drips with upbeat exuberance.” ~ Tim Curley (Sonoma Index-Tribune, Sonoma, California)

“Bryan has so much passion in his music. The songs sound really great.” ~ Scott Litt — Producer (REM, Nirvana)

bryanssuperhappyfuntime.bandcamp.com