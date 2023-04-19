Sunriver Music Festival Soloist Spotlight

(Photo collage courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

World-class orchestra musicians and acclaimed soloists come to Sunriver and Bend for the landmark Sunriver Music Festival August 4-17. Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell enthusiastically introduces the following featured soloists, in order of appearance:

The Central Oregon Mastersingers

Many of our region’s finest singers share a common passion for aspiring to the best in choral music. The chorus will join the Sunriver Music Festival orchestra for Mozart’s cherished Regina coeli and Ave verum corpus.

Sarah Mattox, mezzo-soprano

Described as a “honey-ish mezzo”, Mattox has sung principal roles with opera companies and orchestras throughout the country. Based in Seattle, Bend is her hometown and her return to perform on the Tower stage with the Festival orchestra at the pops concert is a special treat. Come to experience heartfelt classics such as “Memory”, “The Way We Were”, and “Send in the Clowns”.

William Hagen, violin

“Impeccable timing, an intellectual command of line and score and just the right amount of power…Hagen wore his heart on his sleeve and took many of us along to rejoice with him.” (violinist.com) In demand worldwide, Hagen is a brilliant young violinist. An interesting tidbit: he performs on the 1732 “Arkwright Lady Rebecca Sylvan” Antonio Stradivari violin, on generous loan from the Rachel Barton Pine Foundation.

Kathryn Mueller, soprano

Mueller’s crystal clear and pristine voice connects with audiences in a display of personal warmth and deep musicianship. With the Festival orchestra, she’ll be performing one of her favorite concert works, Barber’s Knoxville: Summer of 1915 as well as the soprano solo in Mahler’s heavenly final movement of Symphony No. 4.

Andrew von Oeyen, piano

One of the most captivating pianists of this generation, von Oeyen performs two concerts in Sunriver: solo one night and with the full orchestra in Beethoven’s epic Emperor Piano Concerto another night. “Brilliant technique can be taken for granted among today’s concert pianists, but von Oeyen’s playing goes a step further. He leaves you convinced that he can do absolutely anything he likes with a keyboard.” – Chicago Tribune. Von Oeyen is truly a world-class soloist and concludes this remarkable 46th season in a most majestic manner.

The concert series opens August 5 at the iconic Tower Theatre in downtown Bend and closes August 17 at Sunriver Resort’s historic Great Hall.

Tickets and details at sunrivermusic.org or by calling 541-593-9310.

Sunriver Music Festival is committed to expanding the audience for classical music by nurturing the next generation of artistic talent and by presenting a world-class musical experience for Central Oregon residents and visitors.

