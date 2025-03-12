BSH Theory of Knowledge Exhibition

(Photo courtesy of Bend – La Pine School District)

The exhibition requires students to create an exhibition of three objects that explores how Theory of Knowledge (TOK) manifests in the world around us. The exhibition demonstrates the ways in which students can apply their knowledge with greater awareness and credibility. As a thoughtful and purposeful inquiry into different ways of knowing, and into different kinds of knowledge, TOK is composed almost entirely of questions. Through discussions of questions, students gain greater awareness of their personal and ideological assumptions, as well as developing an appreciation of the diversity and richness of cultural perspectives.

The International Baccalaureate (IB) mission is to “develop inquiring, knowledgeable, and caring young people who help create a better and more peaceful world through intercultural understanding and respect.” Students pursue rigorous college and career preparatory classes, many of which will translate into college credits. Coursework is open to all 11th- and 12th-grade students.

What: International Baccalaureate Theory of Knowledge Exhibition

When: Thursday, March 13, 2025

6-9pm

Where: Bend Senior High School

Robert D. Maxwell Perseverance Hall

230 NE Sixth Street, Bend

Why: Theory of Knowledge (TOK) plays a special role in the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme (DP), by providing an opportunity for students to reflect on the nature of knowledge, and on how we know what we claim to know.

bend.k12.or.us