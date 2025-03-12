Exhibition of Impulses on Display at COCC Gallery

(An exhibition of abstract oil canvases by California artist Gwen Lowery comes to COCC | Art by Gwen Lowery)

An art exhibition of abstract oil canvases by California artist Gwen Lowery, titled Impulses, will be on display in Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) Bend campus’s Health Careers Center’s first floor gallery March 24 to May 28. The building is open Monday through Friday, 9am to 5pm.

Having worked in the machine-embroidery art medium for over 20 years, creating large-scale 2- and 3-dimensional pieces, Lowery shifted her focus midway through the COVID-19 pandemic, when the gradual, methodical speed of stitching became frustratingly slow. While her inspiration remains unchanged — the natural world combined with her internalization of the state of the world — she now works more spontaneously in the abstract.

“I am influenced by the news of the day and by the colors and forms in the rural slice of the Northern California coast where I live,” said the artist, whose formal training is from City & Guilds of London Institute. “My art comes to life in curvilinear forms and active lines, with texture created through applying, then removing, paint — showing all their interactions, or lack thereof.”

For more information, contact Tina Hovekamp, director of library services, at 541-383-7295 or thovekamp@cocc.edu.

