Bud Break at Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards

(Photo courtesy of Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards)

It’s Here! It’s Here! It’s Finally Here!

Bud break is finally happening in our vineyard!

Bud break is that wonderful moment that happens in the vineyard each spring as the vines wake up from their winter dormancy. All winter long, grapevines have stood lifeless and bare, but as the temperature rises and the days lengthen, they are suddenly bursting with life. They draw on the energy they’ve stored deep within their trunks and roots through the winter to push out the first green leaves of a new growth cycle.

Having been protected all winter, these tiny and sparse leaves have just one mission – to restart photosynthesis and generate new energy. Now the vine is no longer dependent on the minimal energy reserves it tucked away to get through the winter months.

Like magic, you will see our vineyards turn from drab brown to vibrant green as those first leaves begin photosynthesis, pushing out more and more leaves in what is termed “rapid shoot development.”

Spring is a crucial time in the vineyards as those first fragile buds can be destroyed by even just one cold night with frost – and we have had extended weeks of frosty nights this year. Our sprinkler systems help to protect the buds. We run them when the temperature drops so that an ice shell forms around the buds, keeping them at 32 degrees.

We are so excited to finally see some greenery on our vines! Come on out and see the changes in our vineyard.

