COCC Choir Performs a Salute to Broadway

(The Redmond Community Choir, pictured here at a holiday performance, has over 50 members and is open to all levels of experience | Photo courtesy of COCC)

The Redmond Community Choir, a Central Oregon Community College community education program, will perform a free concert at 4pm on Sunday, May 21. The performance will feature a Salute to Broadway, under the direction of Ken Piarulli, and take place at the Redmond High School auditorium, 675 SW Rimrock Way.

“This program was originally slated for 2020, but the pandemic had other plans,” said Piarulli. The first half of the concert will feature a variety of sacred and secular choral works, he added, ranging from traditional pieces to the Beatles, before the focus shifts to Broadway.

“Starting and ending the set with Rodgers and Hammerstein compositions seemed like a no-brainer, as their 11 musicals are often referred to as the golden age of musical theater,” Piarulli said. “The concert will feature songs from different eras of musical theater. Rounding out the program are selections from The Music Man, Cats, Rent and Hamilton.”

The Redmond Community Choir has over 50 members and rehearses at the college’s Redmond campus. All experience levels are welcome to this non-auditioned ensemble. The next choir starts up in September.

cocc.edu/ce