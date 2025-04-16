Caldera High School Theatre Sets Sail with Anything Goes

The Caldera High School Theatre program is hitting the high seas this May with its spring production of Anything Goes, the classic musical comedy known for its snappy dialogue, infectious Cole Porter score, and high-energy tap numbers.

Directed by Lindsay Nickerson, this production features over 60 students across cast, crew, and a live pit orchestra—an ambitious and vibrant show that demonstrates the depth of talent and dedication within Caldera’s growing theatre program.

Top reasons to see Anything Goes at Caldera High:

Cast and crew of over 60 students working on stage and behind the scenes

students working on stage and behind the scenes Live orchestra playing the full original score

playing the full original score Two-story cruise ship set built by the theatre tech team

built by the theatre tech team A timeless, crowd-pleasing musical with broad generational appeal

Set aboard a glamorous ocean liner bound for England, this madcap adventure finds stowaways, millionaires, gangsters, and aspiring lovers all tangled in a web of romance and hilarious hijinks — all underscored by classic songs like I Get a Kick Out of You, You’re the Top and the title number, Anything Goes.

“This show is a joyful spectacle,” said director Lindsay Nickerson. “From the set to the music to the choreography, it’s a huge collaboration. Our students have poured their hearts into this, and the result is something really special.”

Performances begin May 8 and run over two weekends at the Caldera High School auditorium.

Come cheer on these talented students and experience all the energy, laughter, and heart they’ve poured into this production. Every ticket supports not just the performers on stage, but the entire Caldera arts program — from musicians and set builders to lighting designers and costume creators.

Show Dates:

Evening performances May 8, 10, 16, 17 at 7pm

Matinees on May 10, 17 at 2pm

Caldera High School Auditorium — 60925 SE 15th St., Bend

Tickets & Info: Caldera Theatre Website

Instagram with rehearsal photos and videos: @CalderaTheatre

Join us for a night of music, laughter, and high school theatre like you’ve never seen before.

About Caldera Theatre:

Caldera Theatre is the performing arts program at Caldera High School in Bend, Oregon. Known for its dedication to creative excellence, Caldera Theatre provides students with opportunities to develop their talents in acting, music, dance, technical theatre, and more. The program emphasizes collaboration, innovation, and the celebration of the arts, while producing high-quality performances that engage and inspire the community. Caldera Theatre continues to be a vibrant cornerstone of the school’s cultural life.

calderatheatre/home • Instagram @CalderaTheatre