Call for Art ~ Linus Pauling Gallery

We invite you to participate in Many Colors, Many Cultures, A Celebration of Diversity. This will be a Mixed Media Exhibit, to be shown from October 1 through December 3, 2023. In this exploration of color and cultures, both physically and metaphorically, we open our senses to these many and varied beautiful experiences that color our world!

Please send up to three pieces digitally for consideration to Grace Kennedy at gracekennedy@hotmail.com.

Artwork must be received before September 15.

The Linus Pauling Gallery is located in the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon, 61980, Skyline Ranch Road, Bend.

uufco.org