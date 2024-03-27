Call for Artists

Sculptural Screen Wall & Campus Entry Sculpture – City of Bend Public Works Campus

The City of Bend in partnership with Art in Public Places (AiPP) seeks to commission a large-scale Sculptural Screen Wall located along the south boundary of the campus and a smaller-scale Entry Sculpture located at the main entrance of the Public Works Campus in Bend.

The new Public Works Campus, in Juniper Ridge, will be home to five public works departments: Utilities, Transportation and Mobility, Fleet Maintenance, Facilities and Engineering and Infrastructure Planning. The 35.5-acre site will include offices, meeting spaces, storage facilities, specialized workshop areas and the City’s water lab.

The large-scale Sculptural Screen Wall will be located along the southern boundary of the site, at NE Cooley Road. Cooley Road will be a primary arterial road as this area of the city expands and is planned to eventually connect to Deschutes Market Road. This work of art will be in a prominent location and is intended to be a sculptural element for public to view at both the vehicular and pedestrian scale along that street edge. The sculptural screen wall will also serve as a visual screen of the internal public works storage yards from public street view to meet Land Use requirements.

The upcoming buildings for the Public Works Campus are designed by Hennebery Eddy Architects and the contractor is Kirby Nagelhout Construction Company. The project is currently enrolled in the Energy Trust of Oregon’s Path to Net Zero program and is seeking LEED certification.

The community will have the opportunity to view digital renderings and submit their input online or in person in late summer 2024. Fabrication and installation of the work of art will take place over 2024-2025.

The City of Bend dedicates one percent of the total eligible costs of certain improvement projects to the selection, fabrication, installation, ongoing maintenance, community education, and documentation of public art. The work of art will be owned and maintained by the City of Bend as part of its public art collection.

This is a national call for artists and artist teams residing anywhere in the United States. The City of Bend and Art in Public Places are dedicated to nurturing, promoting, and preserving a culture of diversity and inclusion, and actively encourages individuals from Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) communities, persons with disabilities, women, and LGBTQIA+ artists to apply. Local artists are encouraged to apply. The deadline for submissions is May 1, 2024.

A full listing of the Call to Artists site context and submission requirements can be found here .

About Art in Public Places:

Art in Public Places is a nonprofit organization that has donated public art throughout Bend, Oregon since 1973. For over 40 years Art in Public Places has created an enhanced visual environment for Bend residents and promoted tourism and economic vitality through the artistic design of public spaces.

Accommodation Information for People with Disabilities:

To obtain this information in an alternate format such as Braille, large print, electronic formats, etc. please contact Jacob Larsen at 541-647-0696 or jlarsen@bendoregon.gov.

Click here for more information.

bendoregon.gov