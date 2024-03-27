Trish Smith’s Cookbook Feeding My Friends Now Available

(Photos courtesy of Old Mill District)

Feeding My Friends

Trish Smith, the Old Mill District’s original curator of community, recently published her first cookbook Feeding My Friends. Inspired by Julia Childs, world travels, family holidays, philanthropic ventures, and the love of her husband Bill, Trish curated more than 200 pages of recipes to treat your family and friends. Books are available for purchase online, or in-person at the Ticket Mill, Kara’s Kitchenware and Budd + Finn in the Old Mill District.

Free Cone Day

Ben & Jerry’s is calling all ice cream fans to help them beat the national goal of one million scoops served during Free Cone Day April 16! “As new local owners of our scoop shop, we are excited for our first Free Cone Day,” said Luann Abrams, owner. “We know together with our folks in Bend we can help Ben & Jerry’s surpass last year’s 970,000 global scoops!”

Cheers the Day

The Old Mill District, home to a dozen restaurants and a plethora of patios, is the perfect spot to take a load off after a full day of adventuring or after a particularly long work week, or on a random Tuesday, or for no reason at all except some fun and relaxation!

Bend Brewfest is Back

Bend Brewfest returns to the Hayden Homes Amphitheater in the Old Mill District October 4-5! Two days of craft beer bliss along the banks of the Deschutes River in Bend? Yes, please. Mug and token packages are now on sale!​

Sip + Support

RootedHomes invites the community to its annual fundraiser event, Sip + Support Thursday, April 25th at Tetherow Resort. The event will feature a local wine tasting from Faith Hope & Charity Vineyard, Tyee Wine Cellars, and Laurel Ridge Winery, live music, a plated dinner, live auction and more! All in support of their mission to provide environmentally sustainable and permanently affordable homeownership opportunities for those who contribute to the fabric of the Central Oregon economy and community.

