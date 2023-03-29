Call for Artists — Contours Exhibition

This unique and personal exhibition seeks to display original art from members of our local LGBTO2IA+ community as well as those from historically underrepresented and marginalized backgrounds and communities.

The exhibition will be a key part of Project Pride, a multi-faceted program intended to promote understanding and connection amongst LGBTO2IA+ individuals, families and communities. The centerpiece and culmination of this project will be the Central Oregon premiere of the award-winning musical Fun Home.

Learn More & Submit Today

scalehouse.org