Call for Artists: Headquarters Lobby & Terrace — City of Bend Public Works Campus

The City of Bend in partnership with Art in Public Places (AiPP) seeks to commission a large-scale work of art for the new Headquarters Building on the Public Works Campus in Bend.

The commission is for a large-scale work of art on three prominent walls in the public lobbies and outdoor terrace of the main Headquarters Building. The lobby is a two-story vaulted space, and the work of art will continue up to the third-floor lobby wall and outside to a third-floor terrace.

The new Public Works Campus, in Juniper Ridge, will be home to five public works departments: Utilities, Transportation and Mobility, Fleet Maintenance, Facilities, and Engineering and Infrastructure Planning. The 35.5-acre site will include offices, meeting spaces, storage facilities, specialized workshop areas and the City’s water lab.

The Headquarters Building will be the gateway for the new Public Works Campus for receiving public visitors or other City of Bend departments arriving on campus, and it is the main intersection for cross-collaboration and interaction between the various departments working on campus. It is the first stop for all public work employees before heading out to their vehicles, warehouse facilities or job sites for the day.

The upcoming buildings for the Public Works Campus are designed by Hennebery Eddy Architects and the contractor is Kirby Nagelhout Construction Company. The 45,500 sq. ft. Headquarters Building will be built using cross-laminated timber. The project is currently enrolled in the Energy Trust of Oregon’s Path to Net Zero program.

The community will have the opportunity to view digital renderings and submit their input online or in person in late spring 2024. Fabrication and installation of the work of art will take place over 2024-2025.

The City of Bend dedicates one percent (1%) of the total eligible costs of certain improvement projects to the selection, fabrication, installation, ongoing maintenance, community education, and documentation of public art. The work of art will be owned and maintained by the City of Bend as part of its public art collection.

This is an open call for artists and artist Teams residing in the Northwest and Southwest United States, specifically Oregon, Washington, Idaho, California, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico or Texas. The City of Bend and AiPP are dedicated to nurturing, promoting, and preserving a culture of diversity and inclusion, and actively encourage individuals from Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) communities, persons with disabilities, women, and LGBTQIA+ artists to apply. Local artists are encouraged to apply.

A full listing of the Call to Artists site context and submission requirements can be found on: artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=12677

About Art in Public Places: Art in Public Places is a nonprofit organization that has donated public art throughout Bend since 1973. For over 40 years Art in Public Places has created an enhanced visual environment for Bend residents and promoted tourism and economic vitality through the artistic design of public spaces.

Accommodation Information for People with Disabilities:

To obtain this information in an alternate format such as Braille, large print, electronic formats, etc. please contact Jacob Larsen at 541-647-0696 or jlarsen@bendoregon.gov.

bendoregon.gov • artinpublicplaces.org