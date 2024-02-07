Deschutes Library’s In The Know ~ February

Construction and Remodeling Updates

Construction on the new Redmond Library is moving along as planned, keeping us on track for a fall grand opening. The windows are in and things are beginning to take shape inside. Once complete, the new Redmond Library will be larger than the Downtown Bend Library and feature a significant expansion of available community space. Be sure to check out the online photo album to view progress at the Redmond Library. Here’s what else is happening now at libraries in Deschutes County:

The Sunriver Library is currently undergoing its remodel and will open late summer 2024 with a new community meeting room and study room, a new children’s discovery space and teen area, a new fireplace, and more.

The La Pine Library resumes regular operating hours on Thursday, February 1 (10am-6pm, Tuesday-Saturday).

Work is now underway on the new Central Library at Stevens Ranch, with opening planned for 2026. We will host a livestream of the official groundbreaking in early March; stay tuned for our next eNewsletter for details! Once the new Central Library is built, the Downtown Bend Library will be remodeled.

Sisters Library Update

The mid-January cold snap caused damage throughout Central Oregon, including at the Sisters Library, where a water leak from a burst pipe flooded the community room and parts of the children’s area. We are grateful to report that there were no injuries to staff or customers as a result of the flooding, and that library materials, including books, are all okay. However, the building itself sustained damage and is temporarily closed while crews work on repairs. Starting February 1, customers can use curbside service to pick up holds. At this time contractors are working to close off the children’s area and community room while repairs continue; as soon as those areas are walled in we can reopen other portions of the building to the public. We’ll email Sisters customers as soon as we have a firm date. To ensure you get that email, visit dpl.pub/newsletters and be sure to sign up for Sisters Library Updates.

Please visit our online web calendar for the latest information about programs and story times in Sisters; some have been moved to partner locations. Further assistance for Sisters Library customers is available by calling the Redmond Library at 541-312-1050. We apologize for any inconvenience during this time and thank you for your patience as crews work to return the Sisters Library to normal operations.

Celebrate Library Lovers Month in February

Celebrate Library Lovers Month by cozying up with a great book and a cuppa Reader’s Blend tea, blended for Deschutes Public Library by Metolius Tea. We are giving away 250 ceramic mugs with a sample of this special library blend. To enter, tag the library (@deschuteslibrary) in a cozy reading photo on Facebook or Instagram and tell us why you love having a library card, or email your photo and response to newsletter@deschuteslibrary.org. Learn more on our website.

Volunteer Expo Rescheduled to February 25

Originally scheduled for January, when ice made roads treacherous, the Volunteer Expo is rescheduled to February 25. People looking to help others while improving their own lives can find new ways to volunteer in their community with the Volunteer Expo. Stop by the Downtown Bend Library on Sunday, February 25, anytime between 10am and 1pm to visit with community organizations looking for civic-minded individuals.

Tax Aide: Tax Prep Assistance for Everyone

Tax Aide is offering free tax preparation sessions for Central Oregonians at the Downtown Bend Library. Learn more about tax credits and have an IRS-Certified Volunteer prepare your taxes. Taxes are prepared online and electronically transmitted to the IRS. Certified tax volunteers are also available to answer some of your tax questions. Sessions run every Saturday from 9am to 4pm starting February 10.

The Winter Reading Challenge Continues

The Winter Reading Challenge is in full swing, and there’s still plenty of time to join in. Adults (ages 18+) can complete challenges and track their progress via the free Beanstack app, and have a chance to earn cool prizes along the way. The Winter Reading Challenge runs through March 20. Learn more about the challenge, Beanstack, and how to take part on our website.

Like eBooks and Audiobooks? You’ll Love Libby!

Borrow eBooks, audiobooks, magazines, and more for free — and from wherever you are with an internet connect — with the Libby app. You can download items to read or listen to offline, and can enjoy audiobooks in your car through Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, or a Bluetooth connection. Audiobooks can be expensive, meaning Libby can save you hundreds of dollars. Learn more about Libby here, and download the app from the Apple App Store, Google Play, or Amazon AppStore.

Service Spotlight: SCORE Small Business Counseling

Avoid time-consuming and costly mistakes by learning from someone who has “been there, done that.” SCORE business counselors offer free one-on-one small business counseling to individuals who operate or wish to start small businesses. You can discuss business planning, organization and start-up, finance, marketing and other critical business issues with SCORE volunteers in private, confidential sessions. No appointment necessary; this month’s sessions are February 13 and February 27 at the Downtown Bend Library.

Events & Programs in February

Follow the links below to learn how to access these programs

Note: We’ve partnered with a variety of businesses and organizations to ensure that we can continue story times and adult programs during remodeling and construction work, so be sure to note the locations for all programs and events when following the links below.

Family Story Time, Toddler Story Time, Preschool Story Time, and Baby Story Time — Visit our online calendar for dates, locations, and times. You’ll also find story times on our YouTube channel (as well as STEAM programs, scavenger hunts, and more).

Junie B. Jones with BEAT — February 3 (Downtown Bend)

Pipe Cleaner Bonsai — February 5 (East Bend); February 8 (Downtown Bend); February 14 (Redmond); February 16 (La Pine); February 21 (Sunriver SHARC)

Geology Rocks! with Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory — February 8 (La Pine);

Music Together Workshop — February 10 (Sunriver SHARC)

Reading Readiness with Music — February 13 (Downtown Bend)

Rainbow Family Night — February 15 (Downtown Bend)

Obstacle Course — February 20 (Sisters Park and Rec/Coffield Center)

Family Yoga Workshop — February 20 (Sisters Firehouse Community Hall); February 22 (High Desert Music Hall)

Graphic Novel Book Club: Doodleville — February 20 (Downtown Bend)

Family Game Night with Modern Games — February 21 (Downtown Bend)

Sensory Friendly Feb-BRRR-uary — February 22 (La Pine)

Puzzle Swap — February 24 (Downtown Bend)

PVC Pipe Forts / Fortalezas de Tubería PVC (bilingual) — February 26 (East Bend)

PVC Pipe Forts — February 27 (Downtown Bend)

Middle Ground (10-14 Yrs)

Prism Club — February 13 (Downtown Bend)

Wednesday Teen Hangout (La Pine) — February 7, February 14, February 21, February 28

Rainbow Connections — February 20 (East Bend)

Thrive Central Oregon (Downtown Bend) — Los viernes, 1-4pm

Abogado en la Biblioteca (en línea) — February 7, February 21

La Hora del Cuento — February 7, February 21 (East Bend); February 14, February 28 (Downtown Bend)

Ayuda Tecnológica — February 1 (Downtown Bend)

Arte y Manualidades — February 6 (East Bend); February 20 (Redmond)

Al Mal Tiempo un Buen Cuento — February 24 (Redmond LCA)

Conoce Tu Biblioteca — February 24 (Redmond LCA); February 29 (Downtown Bend)

Fortalezas de Tubería PVC / PVC Pipe Forts (bilingüe) — February 26 (East Bend)

Nonfiction Library Book Club — February 8 (Suttle Tea)

East Bend Library Book Club: Ghost Music – February 10

Larkspur Library Book Club: The Violin Conspiracy — February 21

Downtown Bend Library Book Club: Oh William! — February 23

Fiction Library Book Club: The Cloisters — February 28 (online)

Thrive Central Oregon Walk-in Consultations — see calendar for dates and times and visit Thrive’s website for more sessions and locations throughout the county

AARP Tax Aide — Saturdays starting February 10 at Downtown Bend

Notary Public Services — February 1, February 15 (Downtown Bend)

Open Computer Lab — February 1, February 8, February 15, February 22, February 29 (Downtown Bend); February 6, February 13, February 27 (Redmond); February 9 (East Bend); February 16 (La Pine)

Open Hub Singing Club — February 5 (Downtown Bend); February 14 (Becky Johnson Community Center)

Law Librarian Office Hours — February 13 (Redmond); February 20 (La Pine Activity Center); February 20 (La Pine)

Child Abuse: Signs, Symptoms, and Prevention with KIDS Center — February 6 (La Pine)

Lawyer in the Library — February 7, February 21 (online)

Draw with Procreate — February 8 (Downtown Bend)

Caregiving: Navigating the Journey — February 8 (Downtown Bend); February 16 (Becky Johnson Community Center)

Tax Aide (Downtown Bend) — February 10, February 17, February 24

Music in Public Places: Dove String Quartet with Ryan Zwahlen — February 10 (La Pine)

Music in Public Places: 27th Street Brass Quintet — February 10 (High Desert Music Hall)

SafetyNet Training with KIDS Center — February 13 (online)

SCORE Small Business Counseling — February 13, February 27 (Downtown Bend)

Truth and Reckoning: Indian Boarding Schools with OLLI-UO — February 16 (Downtown Bend)

Day of Remembrance — February 18 (Downtown Bend)

Let’s Talk About It Training — February 20 (Becky Johnson Community Center)

Upgrade Your Resume — February 22 (Downtown Bend)

Community Conversations: Is Central Oregon Welcoming? — February 22 (Downtown Bend)

Volunteer Expo — February 25 (Downtown Bend)

Music and Book Pairing with 92.9FM — February 27 (East Bend)

Healthy Touch for Children and Youth with KIDS Center — February 27 (Sisters Park and Rec)

Addressing Sex Trafficking in Our Community — February 28 (Downtown Bend)

Shopping for a New Laptop — February 29 (Downtown Bend)

Death Café– February 29 (East Bend)

Puzzling Out the Past — February 5 (Becky Johnson Community Center)

Lava Tube Cave Tour — February 6

Tie-Dye Patterns — February 15 (Sisters Park & Rec District); February 26 (Downtown Bend)

Starlight Lava Tube Cave Tour — February 21

Game Night with Modern Games — February 22 (High Desert Music Hall)

Puzzle Swap — February 24 (Downtown Bend)

Sourdough Bread Starter Class — February 25 (Arome)

So You Want to Be a Forensic Scientist — February 26 (Downtown Bend)

Trivia on the Moon — February 27 (Silver Moon Brewing)

Glass Fusing Workshop — February 28 (Live Laugh Love Art)

Quiet Writing Time — February 5, February 12, February 26 (Downtown Bend)

Central Oregon Writers Guild — February 13 (Downtown Bend + online)

Third Thursday Spoken Word Night — February 15 (High Desert Music Hall)

Third Thursday Spoken Word Open Mic — February 15 (The Commons)

Working Through Writer’s Block — February 23 (online)

