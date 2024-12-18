Call to Art

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation (MBSEF) and SELCO Community Credit Union began accepting submissions on Monday for the annual SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle Design Contest. The community contest precedes one of the largest multi-sport events in the Northwest, the SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle, which will return for its 47th running on Saturday, May 17, 2025. Registration for race participants begins on Wednesday, January 15, 2025.

In what’s become a Central Oregon tradition, each year MBSEF and SELCO Community Credit Union invite artists of all ages to submit logo designs for the Pole Pedal Paddle Race. The winning design will be chosen by a combination of MBSEF staff, SELCO representatives, and public voters, and will be judged on factors like popularity, uniqueness, and suitability for print.

The winner will receive $500 in prize money, a commemorative mug, and a variety of official SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle logo wear featuring the selected design. Winning artwork will appear on posters, apparel, prizes, and other promotional and event-related materials.

“Our community has always been at the heart of the Pole Pedal Paddle, which is why we ask local artists to showcase their talent and help shape the unique identity of each year’s event,” said Amy Tarnow, executive director of MBSEF. “The Design Contest is one of our favorite traditions because it highlights the connection between Central Oregonians and this long-standing event. Year after year, designers of all ages amaze us with their creativity and talent.”

The submission window for designs will close on January 12, 2025. After which, eight finalists will be selected by a committee of MBSEF staff and Central Oregon SELCO representatives. Those finalists’ designs will be displayed online at selco.org/vote for public viewing and voting. The public voting window will be from Tuesday, January 21, to Sunday, January 26, and everyone is encouraged to vote.

The winning entry will be announced on Tuesday, January 28, on SELCO’s social media accounts.

To be considered for the contest, entries must:

Be memorable, visible, eye-catching, and the original work of the submitting artist.

Incorporate the race name “SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle,” as well as the date of this year’s event.

Be digital, or if created by hand, be easily transferred to a digital format. (To be easily transferred, a hand-drawn design must have bold, solid lines and shapes, with clearly defined positive and negative spaces.)

Be well-suited for the front of a T-shirt (12”x14”).

Use no more than six colors.

Be complete and ready for print.

Creatively represent each leg or sport of the race.

Represent the unique location or environment of the race.

Designs must be submitted to events@mbsef.org as a high-resolution digital file — 300 dpi — preferably in AI or EPS format. TIFF and PDF files will also be accepted.

The selection committee reserves the right to adjust the designs selected as finalists and the winning design. The winning artist must be willing to work with the MBSEF race director to render a final form for production purposes. Once submitted, all entries become the property of MBSEF.

For more information, visit pppbend.com, email events@mbsef.org, or call 541-388-0002.

About Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation:

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization that creates opportunities through competitive snow sports programs to support Central Oregon athletes in achieving their individual athletic, academic, and personal goals. Its vision is to impact the life of every athlete it serves positively.

About SELCO Community Credit Union:

Founded nearly 90 years ago by a group of fiscally minded teachers, Springfield-based SELCO Community Credit Union today serves more than 150,000 members as one of the largest and longest-standing Oregon-based credit unions. A not-for-profit, federally insured, member-driven financial cooperative with more than $2.7 billion in assets, SELCO provides its member-owners with exceptional rates and low fees on a full range of financial products and services, including banking, mortgages, personal and business loans, investments, and insurance. Membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of the 27 Oregon or eight Washington counties SELCO serves.

mbsef.org • selco.org