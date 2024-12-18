Sunriver Music Festival Upcoming Events

(Arthur Migliazza | Photo courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

Valentine’s Day Dinner & Dance Concert

2025 continues the tradition of Sunriver Music Festival’s crowd-pleasing Valentine’s Day Dinner & Dance Concert. Sponsored by Sunriver Resort and featuring the 17-piece Blue Skies Big Band, here’s your opportunity for a fun night out in the iconic Great Hall at Sunriver Resort. The Blue Skies Big Band travels all over Oregon spreading the swing around with your favorite dance tunes from the 1920s-40s. All seats are reserved and tickets include a multi-course dinner and full concert. Kick up your heels on the dance floor or tap your toe from the comfort of your table. This event usually sells out, so get your tickets now at sunrivermusic.org or call 541-593-1084. Wondering what to do for your Valentine or with a group of friends? Come to the Sunriver Resort Great Hall on Friday, February 14 for a multi-course dinner and delightful concert experience all in one.

Tickets are also on sale now for Piano Showcase at the Tower on March 29. Piano Showcase at the Tower Theatre in downtown Bend features acclaimed boogie-woogie pianist Arthur Migliazza. Enjoy solo performances and improvisational fun celebrating the versatility and virtuosity of the piano. Arthur Migliazza began playing the piano professionally at the age of 13 and quickly came under the wing of esteemed mentors, and in his 30+ years of performing has played on some of the world’s greatest stages, including Tchaikovsky Hall in Moscow as part of the sold-out Kings of Boogie Tour, Birdland Jazz Club in New York City, Benaroya Hall in Seattle, and many more. Arthur has been a featured performer at several of Sunriver Music Festival’s Piano Showcase events and his solo turn for this 7th annual is greatly anticipated. Visit sunrivermusic.org for tickets to March 29th’s genre-expansive Piano Showcase at the Tower.

Call to Artists:

Sunriver Music Festival continues to invite a Central Oregon artist to create the commemorative 48th season poster.

“For over four decades, Sunriver Music Festival has featured some of the most accomplished painters and photographers in the region. The collaboration is a beautiful experience for all involved,” shares Executive Director Meagan Iverson.

Sally MacAllister, 2022 selected poster artist agrees: “It was such an honor to be selected as the season’s poster artist. Of course, I was very excited when I first heard the news, but I was overwhelmed when I saw my artwork on the poster and the publicity pieces the Festival designed. And to have my summer filled with the wonderful concerts — such a rewarding experience.”

Here’s your opportunity to join the ranks of esteemed artists by submitting your artwork to Sunriver Music Festival, to be selected by a jury of professional artists from the Artists Gallery Sunriver.

Visit sunrivermusic.org/festival-art for submission details, requirements, and benefits.

Summer Dates Reveal!

The 48th season of Sunriver Music Festival’s landmark summer concert series is August 2-13, 2025. Plan for a musical couple weeks in Bend and Sunriver with Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell, the Festival Orchestra from around the country, and world-class featured soloists. Watch sunrivermusic.org for sneak peeks and start or renew your membership today for early ticket sales and special invites.

Sunriver Music Festival is a year-round nonprofit presenting world-class orchestral performances and supporting music education throughout Central Oregon. Through a commitment to excellence, collaboration and innovation, the Festival seeks to foster a lifelong love of classical music in its many diverse forms. Visit sunrivermusic.org for more information.

sunrivermusic.org